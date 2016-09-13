FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: One star ratings in Blackpool

A total of 55 Blackpool eateries have received a one-star rating, here are the full listings:
AA Central Hotel, Reads Avenue
Ali’s Takeaway, Central Drive
Allandale Hotel, Promenade
Amira, Abingdon Street
Arncliffe Hotel, Adelaide Street
Ashlunn Hotel, Hornby Road
Best Turkish Kebab Grill, Lytham Road Blackpool
Beverley Hotel, St Chads Road
Boston Hotel, Queens Promenade
Boyce Hotel, Vance Road
Brayton Hotel, Finchley Road
Burger Stall, Golden Mile Gifts, The Boardwalk, Promenade
Chung Wah, Rear Of High Street And Cocker Street
Collingwood Seafront Hotel, Promenade
Corner View, Nelson Road
Deansgate Kitchen, Deansgate
Djs Food And Wine, Whitegate Drive
Edwardian Hotel, Promenade
Food 2 Go, Promenade
Frankies Cafe, Blackpool Road
Frenchmans Cove, South King Street
G & K Mitchell Butchers, Lytham Road
Gino’s Tornadoes, Promenade
Golden Bird, Layton Road
Golden Chef, Newton Drive
Grand Beach,New South Promenade
Harry’s Chicken and Pizza, Lytham Road
Hotel Roker, New South Promenade
Ice Cream Stall, The Boardwalk, Promenade
Jaflong, Cherry Tree Road North
JJ & L’s Cafe, Lytham Road
Kensington Hotel, Promenade
King Kong Burgers, Promenade
L.A’s Cafe, Bolton Street
Lowery Cafe, Coronation Street
Lytham House Kitchen, Lytham Road
Melville Hotel, Adelaide Street
Moores Hotel, Banks Street
New Harmany Restaurant, Red Bank Road
New Oceans Hotel, Promenade
No 4 Pub, Number Four And Freemasons Hotel ,Layton Road
Paramount Chinese, Highfield Road
Premier Convenience Store, Vicarage Lane
Prime Cut Meats, Queensway Meats Ltd, Bond Street
Queensgate Hotel, Promenade
Residence Hotel, Hornby Road
Rosehaven Rest Home, Whitegate Drive
Roselea Hotel, St Chads Road
Royal Oak Hotel, Lytham Road
Sandford Hotel, Promenade
Sandhurst Hotel & Lahore Restaurant, Station Road
Shisha On The Beach, Promenade
South Sea, Lytham Road
The Frying Squad, Market Street
World Hotel, Lansdowne Place
For all star ratings in Blackpool, use the links below:-
Zero star ratings in Blackpool
Three star rating in Blackpool
Four star ratings in Blackpool