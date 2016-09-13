Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Five star ratings in Blackpool

A total of 952 Blackpool eateries have received a five-star rating, here are the full listings:

97 Cafe and Bistro, Lytham Road

A & M Catering, Adrian Street

AJ’s Bistro, Topping Street

Abbey Hotel, Palatine Road

Abbeyfield(B’Pool)Soc Ltd, Harrowside

Abingdon Fish & Seafood (Fish Plaice), Abingdon Street Market

Acorn Lodge,Reads Avenue

Acregate Chippy, Acre Gate

Adam’s Pizza House. St Annes Road

Albert and the Lion, Bank Hey Street

Albert Road Stores, Albert Road

Albion, Red Bank Road

Albion Hotel, Vance Road

Aldi, Waterloo Road

Ali’s Fastfood, Cherry Tree Road North

Allendale Hotel, Albert Road

Allsorts, Abingdon Street

Alondra Hotel, Hornby Road

Alpha, King Edward Avenue

Ambassador Rest Home, Lytham Road

Amber Court, 39 Kipling Drive

Ambrosini’s, Squires Gate Lane

Angels Guest House, 29 Reads Avenue

Anita’s Ice Cream Parlour and Blackpool Model Village, East Park Drive

Antalya, Bond Street

Apollo Hotel, Vance Road

Appleton House, Yorkshire Street

The Arabella, Albert Road

Ardsley, Woodfield Road

Argosy Community Centre, Forshaw Avenue

Arlen Hotel, Hornby Road

Arlingtons, Leopold Grove

Aromas Coffee Shop, Whitegate Drive

Ascent Trampoline Park, Cornford Road

Ascot Hotel, Alexandra Road

Asda, Welbeck Avenue

Asda and Asda Customer Cafe, Cherry Tree Road

Ashbourne Lodge Rest Home, Seventh Avenue

Ashcroft Day Nursery, Whitegate Drive

Asia’s Finest Food Stuffs, Deansgate

Aspire Hotel, Albert Road

Aspired Futures, Whitegate Drive

Assessment & Rehabilitation Centre, Clifton Avenue

Athene Hotel, York Street

Auctioneer, Lytham Road

Auntie Bs, Deansgate

Autumn Leaves Rest Home, Devonshire Road

Ava Rose, Hornby Road

Avonbloom Rest Home, Squires Gate Lane

Avondale Lodge, Central Drive

Aysgarth House, York Street

B & M Bargains, 19-21 Highfield Road

B & M Bargains, Whitegate Drive

B & M Staff Canteen, Squires Gate Lane

B’pool Centre for Independant Living, Whitegate Drive

Baines Childrens Centre & Nursery C E School Penrose Avenue Blackpool

Baines Endowed C E School, Penrose Avenue

Balmoral Rest Home, Conway Avenue

Bamford House Hotel, York Street

Bannatynes Health Club, Rigby Road

Baptist Tabernacle, Springfield Road

Bargain Gifts, The Boardwalk, Promenade

Baron Hotel, Promenade

Bay Housing Association, Clare Street

Beach House, Festival House, Promenade

Beachcomber Licensed Restaurant & Steakhouse, Promenade

Beauchief Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Beaucliffe, Holmfield Road

Bed and Beach Hotel, Woodfield Road

Beechfield Hotel, Hornby Road

Bel-Reve Hotel, Hornby Road

Belgravia Care Home, Promenade

Bella Italia, Church Street

Bella Italia, Victoria Street

Bella Morso, Alconbury Crescent

Belle Vue Hotel, Whitegate Drive

Bells Kitchen, Trafalgar Road

Belsfield House, Carlin Gate

Belvedere Hotel, Dickson Road

Benson Hotel (Northfield Private Hotel), Derby Road

Bentley’s Cafe, Dickson Road

Berkswell Hotel, Withnell Road

Berwick House Rest Home, Berwick Road

Beulah Hotel, Queens Promenade

Beverley Dean, Beverley Hotel, Dean Street

Beverley Hotel, Charnley Road

Bex’s Big Baps, Kingston Avenue

Big Baps Sandwich Shop, Harrowside

Big Butts, Church Street

Big Wheel Catering Kiosk, Promenade

Bing Lea, Banks Street

Birch House Hotel, 81 Coronation Street

Birch Villa Hotel, St Chads Road

Bispham Butties, Red Bank Road

Bispham Kitchen, Red Bank Road

Bispham Nurse Led Therapy Unit, Bispham Hospital Rehabilitation Unit Ryscar Way

BJFF Snack Bar, Carr Road

Blackmore’s B & B, St Bedes Avenue

Blackpool and Fylde College, Ashfield Road

Blackpool Aspire Academy, Bispham Road

Blackpool City Learning Centre, Dinmore Avenue

Blackpool Gateway Academy, Seymour Road

Blackpool Rocks, South Pier

Blackpool Zoo, Woodside Drive

Blenheim Mount Hotel, Promenade

Blesma, Lytham Road

Bloomfield Chippy, Lytham Road

Blue C Hotel, Queens Promenade

Blue Moon Hotel, Yorkshire Street

Bluebell Lodge Nursery, St Annes Road

Blueberries, Highfield Road

Bobins, Empress Drive

Boonnak Thai Restaurant, Topping Street

Boots the Chemist, Bank Hey Street

Bounce Play Centre, Moor Park Avenue

Bradleys Hotel, Albert Road

Bread Basket Deli, Abingdon Street

Brema Hotel, Coronation Street

Brendas Sandwich Express, Newton Drive

Brene Hotel, Lord Street

Briardene Hotel, Kelso Avenue

Brincliffe, Queens Promenade

Broadway Nursing Home, Broadway

Bromley Hotel, Promenade

Bronswick House Rest Home, Chesterfield Road

Bronte House Hotel, Alexandra Road

Buffet Zurich, Sheringham Avenue

Burger Bar, Kiosk, Promenade

Burger Bar, South Pier

Burger King, Hounds Hill Centre

Burger King, Pleasure Beach

Burlingtons, Lytham Road

Busy Bee Nursery, The Citadel, Raikes Parade

Butlers, Reads Avenue

Butterfingers, The Enterprise Centre 291-305 Lytham Road

Butterfly Lodge, Lytham Road

Buttermilk, Highfield Road

Butty Bar, Devonshire Road

By The Beach, New South Promenade

By the seaside, St Chads Road

C Fresh, Foxhall Road

C Fresh, Lytham Road

C4 Curry House, Station Road

Cafe 15, Cocker Street

Cafe Fresch, 61 Victoria Street

Cafe Twenty One, Common Edge Road

Caffe Nero, Hounds Hill Centre Victoria Street

Cake Diva, Selbourne Road

Cake Tin Delights, Baines Avenue

Cake-a-licious, Hawes Side Lane

Caledonia House Hotel, Hornby Road

Camelot House, Crystal Road

Cameo Hotel, Hornby Road

Campbell’s Sandwich Bar, Highfield Road

Canasta Hotel, Promenade

Canda Hotel, Vance Road

Candy Stop, Highfield Road

Canton Palace, Watson Road

Cardoun Hotel, St Chads Road

Carlton Hotel, Promenade

Carn Brae Hotel, New South Promenade

Carne, Sandridge Place

Caroldene Hotel, Woodfield Road

Carousel Hotel, New South Promenade

Carsons Carvery, Unit 2 Grand Theatre, Corporation Street

Catonis Fish and Chips, Cherry Tree Road

Cavendish House, Pleasant Street

Caxton Lodge, Caxton Avenue

Cedar View Cafe, Deansgate

Cedars, Cedar Square

Central Pier Seafood, Promenade

Chadberry House Hotel, St Chads Road

Chaplins Hotel, Albert Road

Charnley Gold, Charnley Road

Chaseley Care Home, Promenade

Chelsea Kindergarten, Chelsea Avenue

Chelston Hotel, Palatine Road

Chequers Plaza, Queens Promenade

Cherry Tree, Palatine Road

Cherry Tree, Vicarage Lane

Cherry Tree Treats, Park Road

Chesterfield Hotel, Wellington Road

China Town, Layton Road

Chit Chat Cafe, Tulloch Court, Cherry Tree Road

Chloe’s Cakes & Bakes, Solway Close

Choice Confectionary

Coral Island, Promenade

Choice Meats Catering Limited, Dickson Road

Chorlton Hotel, Hull Road

Chy-Gro, Talbot Road

Ciao Ciao, Jamaican Paradise, Devonshire Road

Claremont Community Cafe, Claremont Community Primary School, Westminster Road

Claremont Hotel, Promenade

Claremont Community Primary School, Westminster Road

Clarron House, Leopold Grove

Clevedon Lodge (Procare), Clevedon Road

Cliff Head Hotel, Queens Promenade

Clifford Lodge, Clifford Road

Cliffs Hotel, 22 Queens Promenade Blackpool

Clifton Court Hotel, 12 Clifton Drive Blackpool

Clifton Hotel, Charnley Road

Clifton House, Bairstow Street

Coasters View Hotel, Napier Avenue

Coffee & Cake 2, Gynn Square

Coffee and Cake, Nelson Road

Coffee Pot, Birley Street

Coffee Shop, Lytham Road

Coffee Talk, Towneley Avenue

Column House, Carlin Gate

Colwyn Private Hotel, New South Promenade

Comfort Zone, North Shore Methodist Church Dickson Road Blackpool

Community Cafe, Lightwood Avenue

Constantine’s Restaurant, Highfield Road

Cookie Wookies, Central Drive

Cooperative, Central Drive

Cooperative Food, Preston Old Road

Coral Island, Promenade

Corona Hotel, Clifton Drive

Costa Coffee, Devonshire Road

Costa Coffee, Church Street

Costa Coffee (BVH Main entrance) Whinney Heys Road

Costa Coffee, Hounds Hill Centre

Costcutter, Ribble Road

Cosy Cafe, Lytham Road

Cottage Cafe, Foxhall Road

Country Hamper, Talbot Road

Craig y Don, Promenade

Craimar, Hull Road

Crescent, Hornby Road

Cresta, Withnell Road

Croydon Hotel, Empress Drive

Crumbs Sandwiches, Holmfield Road

Cumberland Hotel, Station Road

Cunliffes Garage, Poulton Road

Curry Time, Vicarage Lane

Cut Price Rock Shop (Rock City II), Unit 10 South Pier

D & J Ices, Scott Close

Danescourt Hotel, Station Road

Danescourt Lodge, Station Road

Dar’Pol, Bloomfield Road

Darfield Hotel, Charnley Road

DCs Pitstop, Promenade

De La Warr Butchers, Red Bank Road

De Lovely, Lord Street

Village Hotel, East Park Drive

Debenhams, Hounds Hill Centre

Deneside, Albert Road

Denmar Hotel, Withnell Road

Derby Supper Bar, Dickson Road

Devonshire Academy, Devonshire Road

Devonshire Arms Hotel, Devonshire Road

DMC Meats, Abingdon Street Market

Domino’s Pizza, Waterloo Road

Domino’s Pizza, 67 Whitegate Drive

Domino’s Pizza, Devonshire Road

Donut Hut, South Pier Promenade

Donut Stall, South Pier

Doric Hotel, Queens Promenade

Drug Stores, Lytham Road

Duke Of York Hotel, Dickson Road

Dunblane House, Bloomfield Road

Dunes Day Nusery, Dunes Avenue

Dunes Hotel, Lytham Road

Dutton Arms, Promenade

DW Sports Fitness, Sanderson Way

E-Cig Switch Coffee House, Cedar Square

Eastpines Friary, Eastpines Drive

Ed’s Easy Diner, Hounds Hill Centre

Edelweiss Hotel, St Chads Road

Elgin Hotel, Queens Promenade

Elizabeth street Fish and Chips, Elizabeth Street

Elm House, Derby Road

Elmsdene Rest Home, Dean Street

Emmerdale Guest House, Shaw Road

Empire Bingo, Hawes Side Lane

Eurest Catering, Government Buildings, Warbreck Hill Road

Every Little Cupcake, Eastbourne Road

Extra Mile Catering (Xmcatering), Cleator Avenue

Fairhaven Hotel, Woodfield Road

Fairhaven Private Hotel, Palatine Road

Fairmont, King Edward Avenue

Fairway, Hull Road

Farmers Arms, Highfield Road

Farmfoods, Devonshire Road

Farmhouse Pantry, Vicarage Lane

Farthings Nursing Home, Wilson Square

Feastabout, Queen Square

Feng Shui Care Home, New South Promenade

Fern Villa Hotel, Albert Road

Ferndale Hotel, Vance Road

Fir Trees Guest House, St Chads Road

Fish & Chips, South Pier

Fish Loves Chips, St Annes Road

Flamed Wok, Waterloo Road

Flames, Queen Square

Floral Tea Room, Adjacent Offices, Carleton Crematorium, Stocks Road

Fortuna House, Rawcliffe Street

Fossil Tree Hotel (form’ Robin Hood Hotel), Queens Promenade

Four Seasons Hotel, St Chads Road

Frankie & Bennys, Rigby Road

Franklin Hotel, Hornby Road

Franky’s, Lytham Road

Fresh, Bispham Road

Fresh ‘n’ Fruity, Highfield Road

Friends Bar and Restaurant, Central Drive

Front Ices, North Pier

Fruit and veg shop, Lytham Road

Fudge Shop, South Pier

Funny Girls, Dickson Road

Fylde Coast Hospital, St Walburgas Road

Fylde Hotel, Palatine Road

G S Maguire, Egerton Road

Gabrielles, Lord Street

Garnett Hotel, Lord Street

Gentings Casino, Queens Promenade

George Street Fisheries, George Street

German Sausage House, Cedar Square

Gilberts Staff Canteen, Lee Road

Gilwood Lodge Care Centre, Clifton Drive

Glen Allan Hotel, Hornby Road

Glen Tanar, Cavendish Road

Glenheath Hotel, Lord Street

Glenmore/Porthole, Woodfield Road

Glenroyd Nursing Home, Whitegate Drive

Glenthorne, Reads Avenue

Glenview Hotel, Vance Road

Go Greek, Westcliffe Drive

Golden Eagle Hotel, Warren Drive

Golden Flower, Moor Park Avenue

Golden Sands, St Chads Road

Golden Sands, Gynn Avenue

Good View, St Annes Road

Grace’s Place Cafe, Coronation Street

Grads Cafe, Blackpool & Fylde College, Palatine Road

Grampian House, Pleasant Street

Grand Villa, Shaw Road

Grange hotel, Hornby Road

Granville Hotel, Station Road

Graydon Hotel, Banks Street

Great Wall, St Leonards Road

Green’s Fresh and Ready, Highfield Road

Greenhouse Flowers, Whitegate Drive

Gregg’s, Waterloo Road

Greggs, Adelaide Street West

Greggs, Welbeck Avenue

Greggs, Church Street

Grosvenor Casino, Sandcastle Promenade

Grosvenor View Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Gurkha Buffet Restaurant & Bar, Waterloo Road

Gwenlyn House, Chesterfield Road

Gynn Pub, Dickson Road

Haddon Court Rest Home, Haddon Road

Halfway House Hotel, St Annes Road

Halifax Hotel, Albert Road

Happy Days, Rear Of Gateway House, King Street

Happy Days Nursery, Whinney Heys Road

Happy Dayz Amusements (C J’s Bistro) Promenade

Happy Return Hotel, Hull Road

Happy Tots Nursery, St Pauls Vicarage, Egerton Road

Harbour Hotel, Napier Avenue

Harrold Rigbys, Waterloo Road

Harrowside Chip Shop, Harrowside Harry Ramsdens, Tower Buildings, Promenade

Harry’s on the Prom, Promenade

Hart’s Amusements, Queens Promenade

Hartshead Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Hash Browns, Layton Road

Hatton Hotel, Banks Street

Hauze, Talbot Road

Hawes Side Nursery, Pedders Lane

Hawes Side Primary School Kitchen, Pedders Lane

Hayward Hotel, Dickson Road

Helmshore Hotel, Charnley Road

Highbury House, Lytham Road

Highcroft Rest Home, Lytham Road

Highfield Health & Wellbeing Service, Highfield Day Centre, Highfield Road

Highfield Hotel, Empress Drive

Highfield Hotel, Highfield Road

Highfield Humanities College, Highfield Road

Highfield Road Nursery, Highfield Road

Highfurlong Special School, Blackpool Old Road

Highgrove Rest Home, St Annes Road

Hilbre Hotel, Dean Street

Hilton Hotel, Promenade

His Provisions (Cafe), Central Drive

HMV Diner (Jameson Catering), Coral Island, Promenade

Hole in the Wall Cafe, Lower Promenade

Hollins Bank (Orchard Lodge), Lytham Road

Holly House, Pleasant Street

Holmeleigh Hotel, Withnell Road

Holmside House, Barton Avenue

Home Bargains, Tyldesley Road

Home for the Autistic, All Hallows Road

Honest Crust, Onslow Road

Honeysuckle House, Greystoke Place

Hope Residential Care, Waterloo Road

Hornby House Hotel, Hornby Road

Horncliffe House Residential Home, Horncliffe Road

Hotdog Stall, Coral Island, Promenade

Hotel Babylon, Hotel Pierre, Banks Street

Hotel Bambi, Bright Street

Hotel Eleven, Banks Street

Hotel Libra, Palatine Road

Hotel Montclair, Albert Road

Hotel Pilatus, Willshaw Road

Hotel Wilmar (WilmarHouse), Osborne Road

Hound Dog Hotel, Bairstow Street

Howard Hotel, Promenade

Hurstmere Hotel, 5 Alexandra Road

Ibis Styles, Talbot Square

Ice Cream Kiosk, Coral Island, Promenade

Iceland, Welbeck Avenue,

Iceland Frozen Foods, Topping Street

Icing on the Cake, Ashfield Road

Imperial Hotel, Promenade

Imperial Pub, Talbot Road

Independent Living, Warren Manor, Warren Drive

Indian Orchard, Devonshire Road

Instore Pound Stretchers Ltd, Albert Road

Italian Pantry, Highfield Road

Jacks, Coral Island, Promenade

Jacqui’s Sandwich Shop, Coronation Street

Jade Delight, Bond Street

Jah Jireh, Reads Avenue

Jellie Beanz, Central Drive

Jo Jo’s Cupcakes, Highfield Road

Jolly Haddock, Central Drive

Jude’s Kitchen, Mowbray Drive

Just Desserts, Hounds Hill Centre

Kate’s Bakes, Emerald Close

Keighley House, Withnell Road

Kellycakes, Whitegate Drive

Kellys Hot Food, South Pier Promenade

Kenley Hotel, St Chads Road

KFC, Lytham Road

KFC, Devonshire Road

KFC, Bank Hey Street

KFC Restaurant, Cornelian Way

Kimberley House Hotel, St Chads Road

King Cone, Bryning Avenue

King Edward Rest Home, Warbreck Drive

King Tute, Dale Street

Kings Church, Beaufort Avenue

Kings Court Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Kings Cross Hotel, Charnley Road

Kingscliffe Hotel, Hornby Road

Kingsway Hotel, Charnley Road

Kiosk Museum, Chapel Street

Kirkstead Hotel, 30 Bairstow Street

Koziolek, Church Street

KPT Bolton Street News, Bolton Street

Kwizeen, King Street

La Fontana, Clifton Street

La Piazza II, Red Bank Road

La Tour Hotel, Albert Road

Laines, Church Street

Lanes Hotel, Coronation Street

Langdales, Hornby Road

Langroyd Hotel, Station Road

Langwood Hotel, Queens Promenade

Lark Inn Hotel, Banks Street

Lawrence House Hotel, General Street

Lawton Hotel, Charnley Road

Layton Lodge, Bispham Road

Layton Primary School, Lynwood Avenue

Layton Rakes, Market Street

Leatham Park Hotel, Tyldesley Road

Leawood, Hornby Road

Lenbrook Hotel, Lord Street

Liberty Bakehouse, Midgeland Road

Libertys Hotel, Cocker Square

Lichfield Hotel, Promenade

Lidl Food Store, Devonshire Road

Lidl Foodstores, Uk Gmbh Bloomfield Road

Lidl Uk Gmbh, Anchorsholme Lane West

Lido Royal Cafe, Lytham Road

Lindale Cafe, Dale Street

Lindum Hotel, Hull Road

Links Lodge, Links Road

Little Angels, Fredora Avenue

Little Rainbows Childrens Nursery, The Hollies Day Nursery, Abingdon Street

Llanryan House, Reads Avenue

Local Choice Mini Market, Lytham Road

Long Eaton Hotel, Northumberland Avenue

Lou’s Ices, Westmorland Avenue

Lunch Factory Ltd, Westcliffe Drive

Lynalan Hotel, Palatine Road

Lyndale Hotel, Bairstow Street

Lyndene, Crystal Road

Lyndene Hotel, Bairstow Street

Lyndhurst Hotel, Banks Street

Lyric Hotel, Promenade

M & M Catering, Squires Gate Lane

M Local, Morrisons Local, Cornelian Way

Mackintosh Hotel, Gynn Avenue

Mad about Pizza, Waterloo Road

Maddisons Cafe Bar, Red Bank Road

Majestic Sandwich Bar, Whitegate Drive

Mama’s Kitchen, 3 Marton Drive

Mamma’s Ristorante, Topping Street

Manchester House Hotel, Withnell Road

Mandarin, Clifton Street

Manor Grove Hotel, Leopold Grove

Manor House Hotel, St Chads Road

Manor Nursery School, Mythop Road

Mario’s, Dickson Road

Marissa Fudge and Nougat Shop, Central Pier

Marks & Spencer, Church Street

Marks & Spencer, Whinney Heys Road

Marshmallows, Boscombe Road

Marton County Primary School, Whernside

Marton Mere Holiday Village, Mythop Road

Masonic Hall, Adelaide Street

Maydor, Bairstow Street

MC Meats, Abingdon Street Market

McColls, Westcliffe Drive

McColls, Preston Old Road

McColls, Bispham Road

McColls, Red Bank Road

McColls, Anchorsholme Lane East

McColls, Egerton Road

McDonalds, Bank Hey Street

McDonalds, Rigby Road

McDonalds, Promenade

McDonalds Drive Thru, Cherry Tree Road North

Meadow Kindergarten, The Bungalow, Old Meadow Lane

Mecca Bingo, Talbot Road

Megabytes, Dickson Road

Meherin, Anchorsholme Lane East

Melly Moo’s/Smileys One Stop Shop, Waterloo Road

Mere Park Fisheries, Preston Old Road

Mere Park Hotel, Preston Old Road

Mereside Chippy, Langdale Place

Mereside Primary School, Langdale Road

Mermaid Cafe, Chapel Street

Merry-Cat, Layton Road

Metropole Hotel, Hotel Metropole, Princess Parade

Michaels Restaurant, Whitegate Drive

Middle Chippy, Red Bank Road

Middleton Hotel, Holmfield Road

Millies Cookies, Hounds Hill Centre

Mokha, Worsley Avenue

Molloys, Talbot Road

Molly’s Pantry, Waterloo Road

Montagues, Highfield Road

Montgomery High School, All Hallows Road

Monty’s Cafe at Claremont Community Centre, North Shore Methodist Church, Dickson Road

Moor Park Health & Leisure Centre, Bristol Avenue

Moorbank Guest House, Moore Street

Moorevilla Day Nursery, Midgeland Road

Moorfield Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Moorings Hotel, Seafield Road

Morgan’s Outside Catering, Harewood Avenue

Morgans on the Prom and Charlton Hotel, Promenade

Mornington Hotel, Station Road

Morrisey House, Dean Street

Mr Chippy, 15 Ocean Boulevard, Promenade

Mr Chips, Egerton Road

Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe, 7 Hounds Hill Centre

Mr Whippy Ice Cream, South Pier

Mr Whippy Ices, Westmorland Avenue

Mums Cafe, Plymouth Road

Nandos, Church Street

Napier Lodge Rest Home, Napier Avenue

Nathans Parlour, South Pier

New Anchor Chip Shop, 42 Anchorsholme Lane East

New Norbreck Chippy, Norbreck Road

New Oaklea, Lytham Road

New Trentwood Hotel, Dickson Road

New Victoria Care Home, Hornby Road

New Westmere Day Nursery, Vicarage Lane

Newburn Hotel, Withnell Road

Newholme Hotel, Wilton Parade

Newhouse News, Adjacent 198 Newhouse Road

Newlands Hotel, Bairstow Street

Newton House, Newton Drive

NISA, Holmfield Road

No 11, Moor Park Avenue

No 3 Chippy, Whitegate Drive

Number Three Hotel, Whitegate Drive

Norbreck Castle, Hotel Queens Promenade

Norbreck Happy Days Nursery, Russell Avenue

Norbreck Primary School, Norbreck Road

Norfolk House Hotel, St Chads Road

North Ocean (Stone Grill). Promenade

North Pier Carousel (The Stables), Promenade

Blackpool North Shore Golf Club, Devonshire Road

North Shore Nursing Home, St Stephens Avenue

Northcrest Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Northern Lights, Springfield Road

Norwood Hotel, Hull Road

Nosh, Whitegate Drive

Notarianni Bros, Waterloo Road

Nougat, North Pier

Nougat Shop, Coral Island

Nour Lebanese, Topping Street

Number 5, Cedar Square

Number One South Beach, Harrowside West

Number Twenty Five Guest House, Alexandra Road

Nunzios, Queen Street

Oak House, Knowle Avenue

Oak Lea Hotel, Albert Road

Oakleigh Hotel, Wellington Road

Oban House, Holmfield Road

Ocean Palace, Talbot Road

The Odeon, Rigby Road

Olivers, Dickson Road

Once Upon A Cupcake, Poolhill Close

One Stop, Chepstow Road

Onslow Plaice, Onslow Road

Orange Fish (unit 3), Promenade

Oregon Hotel, Lonsdale Road

Oriental Chop Suey Bar, Central Drive

Owls Rest Home, St Annes Road

Pablos Fish and Chips, Promenade

Pablos Kiosk, Promenade

Palma Cafe, Central Drive

Papaz, Dickson Road

Parade Rest Home, Raikes Parade

Park Villa, Palatine Road

Parkhaven, Gorse Road

Pearl Hotel, Charnley Road

Pebbles Day Nursery, Cavendish Road

Peerless Hotel, Dickson Road

Pembroke Guest House, Banks Street

Pembroke Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Pendeen Hotel, Lonsdale Road

Penhryn Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Pennystone Court, Handsworth Road

Phil’s Coffee Shop, Waterloo Road

Phoenix Guest House, Cocker Street

Pick ‘n’ Mix, Central Drive

Pie’s The Limit, Drakelowe Avenue

Pier End Cafe, Central Pier

Pier View, Banks Street

Piers House, St Annes Road

Piped Dreams, Wheatfield Close

Pizza Express, Church Street

Pizza Giulio, Lytham Road

Pizza Hut Restaurant, Cornelian Way

Pizza Hut, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade

Pizza Hut (Blackpool South) Waterloo Road

Pizza Hut Delivery, Red Bank Road

PK Kids, Vicarage Lane

Planet Kaos, Vicarage Lane

Playdays Nursery, Salthouse Avenue

Pleasure Beach, Promenade

Port of Call Guest House, Coop Street

Potters Newsagents, Bond Street

Pound Store, Church Street

Poundbakery, Victoria Street

Poundland, Blackpool Retail Park

Preston Old Rd Chippy, Preston Old Road

Preston Polski Sklep Miesny, Lytham Road

Prezzo, Victoria Street

Primrose House Nursery, Devonshire Road

Princess Alexandra Home, Bosworth Place

Pro Care Dispersed Housing, Sherbourne Road

Promenade Cafe, Cocker Square

Proove of the Pudding, Allandale

Prospect Hotel, St Chads Road

Queen Victoria, Station Road

Queens Promenade Hotel, Queens Promenade

Quilligans, Church Street

R&B’s Kitchen, Talbot Road

Raffles, Cunliffe Road

Raffles Hotel, Hornby Road

Ramsay Hotel, Queens Promenade

Rayners, Woodfield Road

Red Bank Chinese Hot Takeaway, Red Bank Road

Red Lion Hotel, Devonshire Road

Red Oak Rest Home, St Annes Road

Redbricks Care Home, Queens Promenade

Respite Centre, Coopers Way

Revolution, Market Street

Rhoslyn Hotel, Wellington Road

Richley Hotel, Hornby Road

Ringbane House, St Chads Road

Rio Rita, Withnell Road

Rite Bite, East Topping Street

Rivacre Rest Home, Grasmere Road

Roachvale, Withnell Road

Roberts Oyster Bar, Promenade

Rockdene, St Chads Road

Roosters Fried Chicken, El Taco Loco, Real Cafe, The Food Deck, Hounds Hill Centre

Roseacre Nursery, Stonycroft Avenue

Roseacre Primary Academy, Stonycroft Avenue

Rosebank Villa Hotel, Leopold Grove

Roselea Hotel, Albert Road

Rossall House, Alexandra Road

Rossdene House, Gynn Avenue

Route 66 Diner, Talbot Road

Rowley’s at BFC Ltd, Blackpool Football Club, Seasiders Way

Royal Hotel, Clifton Drive

Rubens Hotel, Lord Street

Ruchi, Squires Gate Lane

Ruskin Hotel, Albert Road

Rutland Hotel, Promenade

Ryecourt Nursing Home, Queens Promenade

Sabai Sabai, St Annes Road

Saddle Chippy, Whitegate Drive

Saddle Inn, Whitegate Drive

Safehands Green Start Nursery, Blackpool Football Club, Bloomfield Road

Sailyn, Palatine Road

Sainsburys Superstore, Talbot Road

Salem Methodist Church, Westcliffe Drive

Salvation Army (Over Sixty Luncheon Club), The Salvation Army, Dorset Street

Sams Chippy, Dickson Road

San Diego Guesthouse, Osborne Road

Sandalwood Hotel, Gynn Avenue

Sandcastle Waterpark, Promenade

Sands Hotel, Promenade

Sands Venue, Palatine Buildings, Promenade

Sandycroft Nursing Home, Lytham Road

Sapori, Clifton Street

Savoy, Mere Road

Savoy Hotel, Queens Promenade

Sayers, Whitegate Drive

Sayers, Lytham Road

Sayers, Abingdon Street

Sayers Bakery, Red Bank Road

Scala Hotel, Clifton Drive

Scarlets, Lord Street

Seaclose Private Hotel, Banks Street

Seacrest Hotel, Rawcliffe Street

Seashells Nursery, Newhouse Road

Seaside Hotel, Bairstow Street

Seasiders Snack Shop, Ashworth Road

Seasons 24, Lonsdale Road

Seniors, All Hallows Road

Shapla Spice, Highfield Road

Shazron Hotel, Havelock Street

Shirley Heights Hotel, Coronation Street

Shovels, Common Edge Road,

Silcocks, Promenade

Simons Plaice, Common Edge Road

Simply Sandwiches, Gynn Square

Sixth Form College, Blackpool Old Road

Slice Pizza Company (unit 2), Promenade

Smithy’s Sandwich Bar, High Street

Snackery, Waterloo Road

Sno Fro, Harrowside

Sonora Park, Albert Road

Sorrento House, Coronation Street

South Shore Academy (Palatine Sports College), St Annes Road

Spar/ Subway, Kincraig Road

Sparky’s Cafe and Shop, The Harbour, Windmill Rise

Springfield Hotel, Charnley Road

Springfield Lodge, Springfield Road

Spud O Licious, Limerick Road

Squires Gate Fish & Chips, Squires Gate Lane

Squirrel Hotel Squirrel Hotel, Bispham Road

Squirrels Nursery, Toronto Avenue

St Annes Church, Salmesbury Avenue

St Friary, St Annes Road

St Georges C of E High School, Cherry Tree Road

St Kentigerns RC Primary School, Newton Drive

St Marys Catholic Academy, Layton Hill, St Walburgas Road

St Nicholas C Of E School, School Road

St Stephens Church, St Stephens Avenue

St Stephens Nursing Home, St Stephens Avenue

Staff Canteen, Darwin Court

Stafford, Woodfield Road

Stafford Hotel, Albert Road

Stagedoor, Dale Street

Stanley Kittens Nursery, Wordsworth Avenue

Stanley School, Wordsworth Avenue

Star Diner, Promenade

Star Wok, Watson Road

Starbucks, East Park Drive

Starbucks Coffee Co, Victoria Street

Steve Hope Butchers, Westcliffe Drive

Strathdon, St Chads Road

Strides Hotel, Hornby Road

Stu’s Ices, Leamington Road

Subway, Bickerstaffe Square

Subway, Squires Gate Lane

Subway, Waterloo Road

Subway, Central Drive

Subway, Church Street

Subway, Market Street

Subway, Bispham Road

Subway, Whitegate Drive

Subway, Whitegate Drive

Subway (unit 1), Promenade

Sue’s Curiositea and Coffee, Layton Road

Sundae Best, Red Bank Road

Sundown Guest House, Lonsdale Road

Sunnymede Private Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Sunset Hotel, Banks Street

Sure Start & Childrens Centre, Talbot & Brunswick

Sure Start Talbot And Brunswick, Gorton Street

Sure Start Childrens Centre, Dingle Avenue

Sure Start Childrens Centre, Sure Start, Langdale Road

Sussex Hotel, Pleasant Street

Swallowdale Home, Hornby Road

Sweet ‘n’ Sour, Cherry Tree Road North

Sweet Afton Hotel, Albert Road

Sweet Treats, New Market, Waterloo Road

Sweetdreams, Lonsdale Road

Sweetly Special, Central Drive

Swift Hound, Rigby Road

Sylvester Care Home, Reads Avenue

Tai Pan, Deansgate

Talbot Club, Milbourne Street

Tam O Shanter, Coop Street

Tamarind Cove Hotel, Hornby Road

Tangerine Sarny, St Annes Road

Tangerine Staff Canteen (Harman’s Catering Services), Burtons Gold Medal Biscuits Ltd, Vicarage Lane

Taste, Whitegate Drive

Tasty, The Woodman Centre, Vicarage Lane

Tasty Bites, St Annes Road

Taylor Sandwich Bar, Grasmere Road

Taylors Fish & Chips, St Annes Road

Tea and Vintage Tearoom, Church Street

Terra Nostra, Red Bank Road

Tesco Express, Central Drive

Tesco Express Marton Service Station, Whitegate Drive

Tesco Extra Stores Ltd, Clifton Road

Thames Childrens Centre (Community Cafe and OSC), Severn Road

Thames School Nursery, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road

Thames Tigers Breakfast & After School Club, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road

The Chinese Buffet, Church Street

The Address, Reads Avenue

The Atrium, Moor Park Health And Leisure Centre, Bristol Avenue

The Beach, Promenade

The Berwick, King Edward Avenue

The Big Bite, Vicarage Lane

The Big Blue Hotel, Clifton Drive

The Blackpool Tower, Tower Buildings Promenade

The Boutique Bakery, Queens Promenade

The Bread Basket, Abingdon Street Market

The Buttie Shop, Dickson Road

The Butty Shop, Highfield Road

The Cafe Royale, Red Bank Road

The Cake Room, St Annes Road

The Co-Operative, Abingdon Street

The Coach House, Hoo Hill Lane

The Cottage, Newhouse Road

The Cottage Bakery, Ansdell Road

The Cottage Bakery, Waterloo Road

The Fishery, Devonshire Road

The Foxhall / Reflex, Promenade

The Grange, Chepstow Road

The Harbour, Windmill Rise

The Hideaway, Cheapside

The Jolly Wagonners, Falling Royd Jubilee Lane

The Lady Hamilton, St Chads Road

The Laurels, Reads Avenue

The Litten Tree, Queen Street

The Lumada, Albert Road

The Manuela Rose, Hornby Road

The Maples Hotel (form’ The Mount Hotel),Queens Promenade

The Mercury, Barton Avenue

The Miners, Queens Promenade

The Potter Inn, Bond Street

The Redstone, Alexandra Road

The Salvation Army, The Citadel, Raikes Parade

The Sea Fish and Chips, Church Street

The Sea Fish and Chips, Chapel Street

The Snackery Too, New Market, Waterloo Road

The Star, Promenade

The Strand Lodge, Wilton Parade

The Streetlife Trust, Buchanan Street

The Taj Mahal, Lytham Road

The Top Chippy, Red Bank Road

The Velvet Coaster, Promenade

The Warehouse, 50 All Hallows Road

The Willows Rest Home, Midgeland Road

Thistle Dhu Hotel (Prev. Coach House), Bairstow Street

Thorncliffe Hotel, Dickson Road

Thornhill Hotel, Wellington Road

Thornlea Rest Home, St Annes Road

Thorougoods, Squires Gate Lane

Tiffany’s, Promenade

Time To Eat, Sycamore Trading Estate Sycamore Avenue

Tobermory, Wellington Road

Toby Carvery, Preston New Road

Topaz Hotel and Well-being Centre, Albert Road

Topping Street News, Topping Street

Tower Fisheries, Topping Street

Traditional Fish & Chips, Promenade

Traditional Fish and Chips, Promenade

Trafalgar Hotel, Albert Road

Trafford Hotel, Charnley Road

Travelodge Blackpool, Balmoral Road

Trebaron Garden Centre (Baytree Bistro), Common Edge Road

Treetops Kindergarten, Carlin Gate

Tregenna, Albert Road

Trentham Hotel, Dickson Road

Trianon House, Havelock Street

Trinity Hospice, Low Moor Road

Tuck in Cafe, Egerton Road

Tudor Eating House, Foxhall Road

Tudor Guest House, Crystal Road

Tudor House, Woodfield Road

Tudor Rose Original, Withnell Road

Tuxford House, Alexandra Road

TVR Diner, Engineering, Bristol Avenue

UBU care home, Beaufort Avenue

Uncle Toms Cabin, Queens Promenade

Unity Academy, Warbreck Hill Road

Unity Childrens Centre, Warbreck Hill Road

Valentine Hotel, Dickson Road

Verdo House, Osborne Road

Vernon Hotel, Wellington Road

Victoria Ashton’s Cake Creations, Highcroft Avenue

Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road

Village Nursery, Lytham Road

Vincent House, Furness Avenue

W E 5 Cafe, Squires Gate Lane

Walbirn, Springfield Road

Walkabout, Queen Street

Walkers Fish & Chips, Bairstow Street

Washington Hotel, Topping Street

Waterloo Primary Academy, Waterloo Road

Waterside Care Home, Queens Promenade

Watson House Rest Home, Station Road

Waverley Guest House, Withnell Road

Waves, Willshaw Road

Weeton, Woodfield Road

Welcome Take Away, Devonshire Road

Wellington Hotel, Wellington Road

Wesco Hotel, Dean Street

West Coast Choc Cafe, Birley Street

West Coast Rock Cafe, Abingdon Street

West Park Kindergarten, Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Drive

Westbourne House Hotel,Vance Road

Westdean Hotel, Dean Street

Westfield Rest Home, Westfield Road

Westholme Hotel, Albert Road

Wet Wet Wet, Charles Street

Wexford Diner, Dickson Road

WH Smith (BVH Main entrance), Whinney Heys Road

What the Fork,Talbot Road

Wheelhouse Cafe, Central Pier Promenade

White Heather Hotel, Yates Street

White House Hotel, Hull Road

White House Hotel, Adelaide Street

White Moon Hotel,5 Reads Avenue

Wilford Hotel, Station Road

Wilkinsons Butchers, Holmfield Road

Willows Coffee House, Highfield Road

Wilton Hotel, Alexandra Road

Wilton Hotel, Dickson Road

Windsor Carlton Hotel, Warley Road

Windsor House Hotel. Hornby Road

Windsor House Hotel, Dickson Road

Winstons Licenced Bistro, Highfield Road

Woo Sang Take Away,Pleasant Street

Woodlands School, Whitegate Drive

Woodleigh Hotel, King Edward Avenue

Wynfield House, Newton Drive

Wynnstay Hotel, Hornby Road

Xanders, Red Bank Road

Yahgo, Clifton Street

Yas 2 Go, Bramley Close

Yates, Market Street

Yates Wine Lodge, Promenade

Yeadon Way Restaurant, Yeadon Way

Yorkshire Fisheries, Topping Street

Ziggy’s, Cedar Square

