FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Five star ratings in Blackpool

A total of 952 Blackpool eateries have received a five-star rating, here are the full listings:
97 Cafe and Bistro, Lytham Road
A & M Catering, Adrian Street
AJ’s Bistro, Topping Street
Abbey Hotel, Palatine Road
Abbeyfield(B’Pool)Soc Ltd, Harrowside
Abingdon Fish & Seafood (Fish Plaice), Abingdon Street Market
Acorn Lodge,Reads Avenue
Acregate Chippy, Acre Gate
Adam’s Pizza House. St Annes Road
Albert and the Lion, Bank Hey Street
Albert Road Stores, Albert Road
Albion, Red Bank Road
Albion Hotel, Vance Road
Aldi, Waterloo Road
Ali’s Fastfood, Cherry Tree Road North
Allendale Hotel, Albert Road
Allsorts, Abingdon Street
Alondra Hotel, Hornby Road
Alpha, King Edward Avenue
Ambassador Rest Home, Lytham Road
Amber Court, 39 Kipling Drive
Ambrosini’s, Squires Gate Lane
Angels Guest House, 29 Reads Avenue
Anita’s Ice Cream Parlour and Blackpool Model Village, East Park Drive
Antalya, Bond Street
Apollo Hotel, Vance Road
Appleton House, Yorkshire Street
The Arabella, Albert Road
Ardsley, Woodfield Road
Argosy Community Centre, Forshaw Avenue
Arlen Hotel, Hornby Road
Arlingtons, Leopold Grove
Aromas Coffee Shop, Whitegate Drive
Ascent Trampoline Park, Cornford Road
Ascot Hotel, Alexandra Road
Asda, Welbeck Avenue
Asda and Asda Customer Cafe, Cherry Tree Road
Ashbourne Lodge Rest Home, Seventh Avenue
Ashcroft Day Nursery, Whitegate Drive
Asia’s Finest Food Stuffs, Deansgate
Aspire Hotel, Albert Road
Aspired Futures, Whitegate Drive
Assessment & Rehabilitation Centre, Clifton Avenue
Athene Hotel, York Street
Auctioneer, Lytham Road
Auntie Bs, Deansgate
Autumn Leaves Rest Home, Devonshire Road
Ava Rose, Hornby Road
Avonbloom Rest Home, Squires Gate Lane
Avondale Lodge, Central Drive
Aysgarth House, York Street
B & M Bargains, 19-21 Highfield Road
B & M Bargains, Whitegate Drive
B & M Staff Canteen, Squires Gate Lane
B’pool Centre for Independant Living, Whitegate Drive
Baines Childrens Centre & Nursery C E School Penrose Avenue Blackpool
Baines Endowed C E School, Penrose Avenue
Balmoral Rest Home, Conway Avenue
Bamford House Hotel, York Street
Bannatynes Health Club, Rigby Road
Baptist Tabernacle, Springfield Road
Bargain Gifts, The Boardwalk, Promenade
Baron Hotel, Promenade
Bay Housing Association, Clare Street
Beach House, Festival House, Promenade
Beachcomber Licensed Restaurant & Steakhouse, Promenade
Beauchief Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Beaucliffe, Holmfield Road
Bed and Beach Hotel, Woodfield Road
Beechfield Hotel, Hornby Road
Bel-Reve Hotel, Hornby Road
Belgravia Care Home, Promenade
Bella Italia, Church Street
Bella Italia, Victoria Street
Bella Morso, Alconbury Crescent
Belle Vue Hotel, Whitegate Drive
Bells Kitchen, Trafalgar Road
Belsfield House, Carlin Gate
Belvedere Hotel, Dickson Road
Benson Hotel (Northfield Private Hotel), Derby Road
Bentley’s Cafe, Dickson Road
Berkswell Hotel, Withnell Road
Berwick House Rest Home, Berwick Road
Beulah Hotel, Queens Promenade
Beverley Dean, Beverley Hotel, Dean Street
Beverley Hotel, Charnley Road
Bex’s Big Baps, Kingston Avenue
Big Baps Sandwich Shop, Harrowside
Big Butts, Church Street
Big Wheel Catering Kiosk, Promenade
Bing Lea, Banks Street
Birch House Hotel, 81 Coronation Street
Birch Villa Hotel, St Chads Road
Bispham Butties, Red Bank Road
Bispham Kitchen, Red Bank Road
Bispham Nurse Led Therapy Unit, Bispham Hospital Rehabilitation Unit Ryscar Way
BJFF Snack Bar, Carr Road
Blackmore’s B & B, St Bedes Avenue
Blackpool and Fylde College, Ashfield Road
Blackpool Aspire Academy, Bispham Road
Blackpool City Learning Centre, Dinmore Avenue
Blackpool Gateway Academy, Seymour Road
Blackpool Rocks, South Pier
Blackpool Zoo, Woodside Drive
Blenheim Mount Hotel, Promenade
Blesma, Lytham Road
Bloomfield Chippy, Lytham Road
Blue C Hotel, Queens Promenade
Blue Moon Hotel, Yorkshire Street
Bluebell Lodge Nursery, St Annes Road
Blueberries, Highfield Road
Bobins, Empress Drive
Boonnak Thai Restaurant, Topping Street
Boots the Chemist, Bank Hey Street
Bounce Play Centre, Moor Park Avenue
Bradleys Hotel, Albert Road
Bread Basket Deli, Abingdon Street
Brema Hotel, Coronation Street
Brendas Sandwich Express, Newton Drive
Brene Hotel, Lord Street
Briardene Hotel, Kelso Avenue
Brincliffe, Queens Promenade
Broadway Nursing Home, Broadway
Bromley Hotel, Promenade
Bronswick House Rest Home, Chesterfield Road
Bronte House Hotel, Alexandra Road
Buffet Zurich, Sheringham Avenue
Burger Bar, Kiosk, Promenade
Burger Bar, South Pier
Burger King, Hounds Hill Centre
Burger King, Pleasure Beach
Burlingtons, Lytham Road
Busy Bee Nursery, The Citadel, Raikes Parade
Butlers, Reads Avenue
Butterfingers, The Enterprise Centre 291-305 Lytham Road
Butterfly Lodge, Lytham Road
Buttermilk, Highfield Road
Butty Bar, Devonshire Road
By The Beach, New South Promenade
By the seaside, St Chads Road
C Fresh, Foxhall Road
C Fresh, Lytham Road
C4 Curry House, Station Road
Cafe 15, Cocker Street
Cafe Fresch, 61 Victoria Street
Cafe Twenty One, Common Edge Road
Caffe Nero, Hounds Hill Centre Victoria Street
Cake Diva, Selbourne Road
Cake Tin Delights, Baines Avenue
Cake-a-licious, Hawes Side Lane
Caledonia House Hotel, Hornby Road
Camelot House, Crystal Road
Cameo Hotel, Hornby Road
Campbell’s Sandwich Bar, Highfield Road
Canasta Hotel, Promenade
Canda Hotel, Vance Road
Candy Stop, Highfield Road
Canton Palace, Watson Road
Cardoun Hotel, St Chads Road
Carlton Hotel, Promenade
Carn Brae Hotel, New South Promenade
Carne, Sandridge Place
Caroldene Hotel, Woodfield Road
Carousel Hotel, New South Promenade
Carsons Carvery, Unit 2 Grand Theatre, Corporation Street
Catonis Fish and Chips, Cherry Tree Road
Cavendish House, Pleasant Street
Caxton Lodge, Caxton Avenue
Cedar View Cafe, Deansgate
Cedars, Cedar Square
Central Pier Seafood, Promenade
Chadberry House Hotel, St Chads Road
Chaplins Hotel, Albert Road
Charnley Gold, Charnley Road
Chaseley Care Home, Promenade
Chelsea Kindergarten, Chelsea Avenue
Chelston Hotel, Palatine Road
Chequers Plaza, Queens Promenade
Cherry Tree, Palatine Road
Cherry Tree, Vicarage Lane
Cherry Tree Treats, Park Road
Chesterfield Hotel, Wellington Road
China Town, Layton Road
Chit Chat Cafe, Tulloch Court, Cherry Tree Road
Chloe’s Cakes & Bakes, Solway Close
Choice Confectionary
Choice Meats Catering Limited, Dickson Road
Chorlton Hotel, Hull Road
Chy-Gro, Talbot Road
Ciao Ciao, Jamaican Paradise, Devonshire Road
Claremont Community Cafe, Claremont Community Primary School, Westminster Road
Claremont Hotel, Promenade
Claremont Community Primary School, Westminster Road
Clarron House, Leopold Grove
Clevedon Lodge (Procare), Clevedon Road
Cliff Head Hotel, Queens Promenade
Clifford Lodge, Clifford Road
Cliffs Hotel, 22 Queens Promenade Blackpool
Clifton Court Hotel, 12 Clifton Drive Blackpool
Clifton Hotel, Charnley Road
Clifton House, Bairstow Street
Coasters View Hotel, Napier Avenue
Coffee & Cake 2, Gynn Square
Coffee and Cake, Nelson Road
Coffee Pot, Birley Street
Coffee Shop, Lytham Road
Coffee Talk, Towneley Avenue
Column House, Carlin Gate
Colwyn Private Hotel, New South Promenade
Comfort Zone, North Shore Methodist Church Dickson Road Blackpool
Community Cafe, Lightwood Avenue
Constantine’s Restaurant, Highfield Road
Cookie Wookies, Central Drive
Cooperative, Central Drive
Cooperative Food, Preston Old Road
Coral Island, Promenade
Corona Hotel, Clifton Drive
Costa Coffee, Devonshire Road
Costa Coffee, Church Street
Costa Coffee (BVH Main entrance) Whinney Heys Road
Costa Coffee, Hounds Hill Centre
Costcutter, Ribble Road
Cosy Cafe, Lytham Road
Cottage Cafe, Foxhall Road
Country Hamper, Talbot Road
Craig y Don, Promenade
Craimar, Hull Road
Crescent, Hornby Road
Cresta, Withnell Road
Croydon Hotel, Empress Drive
Crumbs Sandwiches, Holmfield Road
Cumberland Hotel, Station Road
Cunliffes Garage, Poulton Road
Curry Time, Vicarage Lane
Cut Price Rock Shop (Rock City II), Unit 10 South Pier
D & J Ices, Scott Close
Danescourt Hotel, Station Road
Danescourt Lodge, Station Road
Dar’Pol, Bloomfield Road
Darfield Hotel, Charnley Road
DCs Pitstop, Promenade
De La Warr Butchers, Red Bank Road
De Lovely, Lord Street
Village Hotel, East Park Drive
Debenhams, Hounds Hill Centre
Deneside, Albert Road
Denmar Hotel, Withnell Road
Derby Supper Bar, Dickson Road
Devonshire Academy, Devonshire Road
Devonshire Arms Hotel, Devonshire Road
DMC Meats, Abingdon Street Market
Domino’s Pizza, Waterloo Road
Domino’s Pizza, 67 Whitegate Drive
Domino’s Pizza, Devonshire Road
Donut Hut, South Pier Promenade
Donut Stall, South Pier
Doric Hotel, Queens Promenade
Drug Stores, Lytham Road
Duke Of York Hotel, Dickson Road
Dunblane House, Bloomfield Road
Dunes Day Nusery, Dunes Avenue
Dunes Hotel, Lytham Road
Dutton Arms, Promenade
DW Sports Fitness, Sanderson Way
E-Cig Switch Coffee House, Cedar Square
Eastpines Friary, Eastpines Drive
Ed’s Easy Diner, Hounds Hill Centre
Edelweiss Hotel, St Chads Road
Elgin Hotel, Queens Promenade
Elizabeth street Fish and Chips, Elizabeth Street
Elm House, Derby Road
Elmsdene Rest Home, Dean Street
Emmerdale Guest House, Shaw Road
Empire Bingo, Hawes Side Lane
Eurest Catering, Government Buildings, Warbreck Hill Road
Every Little Cupcake, Eastbourne Road
Extra Mile Catering (Xmcatering), Cleator Avenue
Fairhaven Hotel, Woodfield Road
Fairhaven Private Hotel, Palatine Road
Fairmont, King Edward Avenue
Fairway, Hull Road
Farmers Arms, Highfield Road
Farmfoods, Devonshire Road
Farmhouse Pantry, Vicarage Lane
Farthings Nursing Home, Wilson Square
Feastabout, Queen Square
Feng Shui Care Home, New South Promenade
Fern Villa Hotel, Albert Road
Ferndale Hotel, Vance Road
Fir Trees Guest House, St Chads Road
Fish & Chips, South Pier
Fish Loves Chips, St Annes Road
Flamed Wok, Waterloo Road
Flames, Queen Square
Floral Tea Room, Adjacent Offices, Carleton Crematorium, Stocks Road
Fortuna House, Rawcliffe Street
Fossil Tree Hotel (form’ Robin Hood Hotel), Queens Promenade
Four Seasons Hotel, St Chads Road
Frankie & Bennys, Rigby Road
Franklin Hotel, Hornby Road
Franky’s, Lytham Road
Fresh, Bispham Road
Fresh ‘n’ Fruity, Highfield Road
Friends Bar and Restaurant, Central Drive
Front Ices, North Pier
Fruit and veg shop, Lytham Road
Fudge Shop, South Pier
Funny Girls, Dickson Road
Fylde Coast Hospital, St Walburgas Road
Fylde Hotel, Palatine Road
G S Maguire, Egerton Road
Gabrielles, Lord Street
Garnett Hotel, Lord Street
Gentings Casino, Queens Promenade
George Street Fisheries, George Street
German Sausage House, Cedar Square
Gilberts Staff Canteen, Lee Road
Gilwood Lodge Care Centre, Clifton Drive
Glen Allan Hotel, Hornby Road
Glen Tanar, Cavendish Road
Glenheath Hotel, Lord Street
Glenmore/Porthole, Woodfield Road
Glenroyd Nursing Home, Whitegate Drive
Glenthorne, Reads Avenue
Glenview Hotel, Vance Road
Go Greek, Westcliffe Drive
Golden Eagle Hotel, Warren Drive
Golden Flower, Moor Park Avenue
Golden Sands, St Chads Road
Golden Sands, Gynn Avenue
Good View, St Annes Road
Grace’s Place Cafe, Coronation Street
Grads Cafe, Blackpool & Fylde College, Palatine Road
Grampian House, Pleasant Street
Grand Villa, Shaw Road
Grange hotel, Hornby Road
Granville Hotel, Station Road
Graydon Hotel, Banks Street
Great Wall, St Leonards Road
Green’s Fresh and Ready, Highfield Road
Greenhouse Flowers, Whitegate Drive
Gregg’s, Waterloo Road
Greggs, Adelaide Street West
Greggs, Welbeck Avenue
Greggs, Church Street
Grosvenor Casino, Sandcastle Promenade
Grosvenor View Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Gurkha Buffet Restaurant & Bar, Waterloo Road
Gwenlyn House, Chesterfield Road
Gynn Pub, Dickson Road
Haddon Court Rest Home, Haddon Road
Halfway House Hotel, St Annes Road
Halifax Hotel, Albert Road
Happy Days, Rear Of Gateway House, King Street
Happy Days Nursery, Whinney Heys Road
Happy Dayz Amusements (C J’s Bistro) Promenade
Happy Return Hotel, Hull Road
Happy Tots Nursery, St Pauls Vicarage, Egerton Road
Harbour Hotel, Napier Avenue
Harrold Rigbys, Waterloo Road
Harrowside Chip Shop, Harrowside Harry Ramsdens, Tower Buildings, Promenade
Harry’s on the Prom, Promenade
Hart’s Amusements, Queens Promenade
Hartshead Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Hash Browns, Layton Road
Hatton Hotel, Banks Street
Hauze, Talbot Road
Hawes Side Nursery, Pedders Lane
Hawes Side Primary School Kitchen, Pedders Lane
Hayward Hotel, Dickson Road
Helmshore Hotel, Charnley Road
Highbury House, Lytham Road
Highcroft Rest Home, Lytham Road
Highfield Health & Wellbeing Service, Highfield Day Centre, Highfield Road
Highfield Hotel, Empress Drive
Highfield Hotel, Highfield Road
Highfield Humanities College, Highfield Road
Highfield Road Nursery, Highfield Road
Highfurlong Special School, Blackpool Old Road
Highgrove Rest Home, St Annes Road
Hilbre Hotel, Dean Street
Hilton Hotel, Promenade
His Provisions (Cafe), Central Drive
HMV Diner (Jameson Catering), Coral Island, Promenade
Hole in the Wall Cafe, Lower Promenade
Hollins Bank (Orchard Lodge), Lytham Road
Holly House, Pleasant Street
Holmeleigh Hotel, Withnell Road
Holmside House, Barton Avenue
Home Bargains, Tyldesley Road
Home for the Autistic, All Hallows Road
Honest Crust, Onslow Road
Honeysuckle House, Greystoke Place
Hope Residential Care, Waterloo Road
Hornby House Hotel, Hornby Road
Horncliffe House Residential Home, Horncliffe Road
Hotdog Stall, Coral Island, Promenade
Hotel Babylon, Hotel Pierre, Banks Street
Hotel Bambi, Bright Street
Hotel Eleven, Banks Street
Hotel Libra, Palatine Road
Hotel Montclair, Albert Road
Hotel Pilatus, Willshaw Road
Hotel Wilmar (WilmarHouse), Osborne Road
Hound Dog Hotel, Bairstow Street
Howard Hotel, Promenade
Hurstmere Hotel, 5 Alexandra Road
Ibis Styles, Talbot Square
Ice Cream Kiosk, Coral Island, Promenade
Iceland, Welbeck Avenue,
Iceland Frozen Foods, Topping Street
Icing on the Cake, Ashfield Road
Imperial Hotel, Promenade
Imperial Pub, Talbot Road
Independent Living, Warren Manor, Warren Drive
Indian Orchard, Devonshire Road
Instore Pound Stretchers Ltd, Albert Road
Italian Pantry, Highfield Road
Jacks, Coral Island, Promenade
Jacqui’s Sandwich Shop, Coronation Street
Jade Delight, Bond Street
Jah Jireh, Reads Avenue
Jellie Beanz, Central Drive
Jo Jo’s Cupcakes, Highfield Road
Jolly Haddock, Central Drive
Jude’s Kitchen, Mowbray Drive
Just Desserts, Hounds Hill Centre
Kate’s Bakes, Emerald Close
Keighley House, Withnell Road
Kellycakes, Whitegate Drive
Kellys Hot Food, South Pier Promenade
Kenley Hotel, St Chads Road
KFC, Lytham Road
KFC, Devonshire Road
KFC, Bank Hey Street
KFC Restaurant, Cornelian Way
Kimberley House Hotel, St Chads Road
King Cone, Bryning Avenue
King Edward Rest Home, Warbreck Drive
King Tute, Dale Street
Kings Church, Beaufort Avenue
Kings Court Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Kings Cross Hotel, Charnley Road
Kingscliffe Hotel, Hornby Road
Kingsway Hotel, Charnley Road
Kiosk Museum, Chapel Street
Kirkstead Hotel, 30 Bairstow Street
Koziolek, Church Street
KPT Bolton Street News, Bolton Street
Kwizeen, King Street
La Fontana, Clifton Street
La Piazza II, Red Bank Road
La Tour Hotel, Albert Road
Laines, Church Street
Lanes Hotel, Coronation Street
Langdales, Hornby Road
Langroyd Hotel, Station Road
Langwood Hotel, Queens Promenade
Lark Inn Hotel, Banks Street
Lawrence House Hotel, General Street
Lawton Hotel, Charnley Road
Layton Lodge, Bispham Road
Layton Primary School, Lynwood Avenue
Layton Rakes, Market Street
Leatham Park Hotel, Tyldesley Road
Leawood, Hornby Road
Lenbrook Hotel, Lord Street
Liberty Bakehouse, Midgeland Road
Libertys Hotel, Cocker Square
Lichfield Hotel, Promenade
Lidl Food Store, Devonshire Road
Lidl Foodstores, Uk Gmbh Bloomfield Road
Lidl Uk Gmbh, Anchorsholme Lane West
Lido Royal Cafe, Lytham Road
Lindale Cafe, Dale Street
Lindum Hotel, Hull Road
Links Lodge, Links Road
Little Angels, Fredora Avenue
Little Rainbows Childrens Nursery, The Hollies Day Nursery, Abingdon Street
Llanryan House, Reads Avenue
Local Choice Mini Market, Lytham Road
Long Eaton Hotel, Northumberland Avenue
Lou’s Ices, Westmorland Avenue
Lunch Factory Ltd, Westcliffe Drive
Lynalan Hotel, Palatine Road
Lyndale Hotel, Bairstow Street
Lyndene, Crystal Road
Lyndene Hotel, Bairstow Street
Lyndhurst Hotel, Banks Street
Lyric Hotel, Promenade
M & M Catering, Squires Gate Lane
M Local, Morrisons Local, Cornelian Way
Mackintosh Hotel, Gynn Avenue
Mad about Pizza, Waterloo Road
Maddisons Cafe Bar, Red Bank Road
Majestic Sandwich Bar, Whitegate Drive
Mama’s Kitchen, 3 Marton Drive
Mamma’s Ristorante, Topping Street
Manchester House Hotel, Withnell Road
Mandarin, Clifton Street
Manor Grove Hotel, Leopold Grove
Manor House Hotel, St Chads Road
Manor Nursery School, Mythop Road
Mario’s, Dickson Road
Marissa Fudge and Nougat Shop, Central Pier
Marks & Spencer, Church Street
Marks & Spencer, Whinney Heys Road
Marshmallows, Boscombe Road
Marton County Primary School, Whernside
Marton Mere Holiday Village, Mythop Road
Masonic Hall, Adelaide Street
Maydor, Bairstow Street
MC Meats, Abingdon Street Market
McColls, Westcliffe Drive
McColls, Preston Old Road
McColls, Bispham Road
McColls, Red Bank Road
McColls, Anchorsholme Lane East
McColls, Egerton Road
McDonalds, Bank Hey Street
McDonalds, Rigby Road
McDonalds, Promenade
McDonalds Drive Thru, Cherry Tree Road North
Meadow Kindergarten, The Bungalow, Old Meadow Lane
Mecca Bingo, Talbot Road
Megabytes, Dickson Road
Meherin, Anchorsholme Lane East
Melly Moo’s/Smileys One Stop Shop, Waterloo Road
Mere Park Fisheries, Preston Old Road
Mere Park Hotel, Preston Old Road
Mereside Chippy, Langdale Place
Mereside Primary School, Langdale Road
Mermaid Cafe, Chapel Street
Merry-Cat, Layton Road
Metropole Hotel, Hotel Metropole, Princess Parade
Michaels Restaurant, Whitegate Drive
Middle Chippy, Red Bank Road
Middleton Hotel, Holmfield Road
Millies Cookies, Hounds Hill Centre
Mokha, Worsley Avenue
Molloys, Talbot Road
Molly’s Pantry, Waterloo Road
Montagues, Highfield Road
Montgomery High School, All Hallows Road
Monty’s Cafe at Claremont Community Centre, North Shore Methodist Church, Dickson Road
Moor Park Health & Leisure Centre, Bristol Avenue
Moorbank Guest House, Moore Street
Moorevilla Day Nursery, Midgeland Road
Moorfield Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Moorings Hotel, Seafield Road
Morgan’s Outside Catering, Harewood Avenue
Morgans on the Prom and Charlton Hotel, Promenade
Mornington Hotel, Station Road
Morrisey House, Dean Street
Mr Chippy, 15 Ocean Boulevard, Promenade
Mr Chips, Egerton Road
Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe, 7 Hounds Hill Centre
Mr Whippy Ice Cream, South Pier
Mr Whippy Ices, Westmorland Avenue
Mums Cafe, Plymouth Road
Nandos, Church Street
Napier Lodge Rest Home, Napier Avenue
Nathans Parlour, South Pier
New Anchor Chip Shop, 42 Anchorsholme Lane East
New Norbreck Chippy, Norbreck Road
New Oaklea, Lytham Road
New Trentwood Hotel, Dickson Road
New Victoria Care Home, Hornby Road
New Westmere Day Nursery, Vicarage Lane
Newburn Hotel, Withnell Road
Newholme Hotel, Wilton Parade
Newhouse News, Adjacent 198 Newhouse Road
Newlands Hotel, Bairstow Street
Newton House, Newton Drive
NISA, Holmfield Road
No 11, Moor Park Avenue
No 3 Chippy, Whitegate Drive
Number Three Hotel, Whitegate Drive
Norbreck Castle, Hotel Queens Promenade
Norbreck Happy Days Nursery, Russell Avenue
Norbreck Primary School, Norbreck Road
Norfolk House Hotel, St Chads Road
North Ocean (Stone Grill). Promenade
North Pier Carousel (The Stables), Promenade
Blackpool North Shore Golf Club, Devonshire Road
North Shore Nursing Home, St Stephens Avenue
Northcrest Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Northern Lights, Springfield Road
Norwood Hotel, Hull Road
Nosh, Whitegate Drive
Notarianni Bros, Waterloo Road
Nougat, North Pier
Nougat Shop, Coral Island
Nour Lebanese, Topping Street
Number 5, Cedar Square
Number One South Beach, Harrowside West
Number Twenty Five Guest House, Alexandra Road
Nunzios, Queen Street
Oak House, Knowle Avenue
Oak Lea Hotel, Albert Road
Oakleigh Hotel, Wellington Road
Oban House, Holmfield Road
Ocean Palace, Talbot Road
The Odeon, Rigby Road
Olivers, Dickson Road
Once Upon A Cupcake, Poolhill Close
One Stop, Chepstow Road
Onslow Plaice, Onslow Road
Orange Fish (unit 3), Promenade
Oregon Hotel, Lonsdale Road
Oriental Chop Suey Bar, Central Drive
Owls Rest Home, St Annes Road
Pablos Fish and Chips, Promenade
Pablos Kiosk, Promenade
Palma Cafe, Central Drive
Papaz, Dickson Road
Parade Rest Home, Raikes Parade
Park Villa, Palatine Road
Parkhaven, Gorse Road
Pearl Hotel, Charnley Road
Pebbles Day Nursery, Cavendish Road
Peerless Hotel, Dickson Road
Pembroke Guest House, Banks Street
Pembroke Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Pendeen Hotel, Lonsdale Road
Penhryn Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Pennystone Court, Handsworth Road
Phil’s Coffee Shop, Waterloo Road
Phoenix Guest House, Cocker Street
Pick ‘n’ Mix, Central Drive
Pie’s The Limit, Drakelowe Avenue
Pier End Cafe, Central Pier
Pier View, Banks Street
Piers House, St Annes Road
Piped Dreams, Wheatfield Close
Pizza Express, Church Street
Pizza Giulio, Lytham Road
Pizza Hut Restaurant, Cornelian Way
Pizza Hut, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade
Pizza Hut (Blackpool South) Waterloo Road
Pizza Hut Delivery, Red Bank Road
PK Kids, Vicarage Lane
Planet Kaos, Vicarage Lane
Playdays Nursery, Salthouse Avenue
Pleasure Beach, Promenade
Port of Call Guest House, Coop Street
Potters Newsagents, Bond Street
Pound Store, Church Street
Poundbakery, Victoria Street
Poundland, Blackpool Retail Park
Preston Old Rd Chippy, Preston Old Road
Preston Polski Sklep Miesny, Lytham Road
Prezzo, Victoria Street
Primrose House Nursery, Devonshire Road
Princess Alexandra Home, Bosworth Place
Pro Care Dispersed Housing, Sherbourne Road
Promenade Cafe, Cocker Square
Proove of the Pudding, Allandale
Prospect Hotel, St Chads Road
Queen Victoria, Station Road
Queens Promenade Hotel, Queens Promenade
Quilligans, Church Street
R&B’s Kitchen, Talbot Road
Raffles, Cunliffe Road
Raffles Hotel, Hornby Road
Ramsay Hotel, Queens Promenade
Rayners, Woodfield Road
Red Bank Chinese Hot Takeaway, Red Bank Road
Red Lion Hotel, Devonshire Road
Red Oak Rest Home, St Annes Road
Redbricks Care Home, Queens Promenade
Respite Centre, Coopers Way
Revolution, Market Street
Rhoslyn Hotel, Wellington Road
Richley Hotel, Hornby Road
Ringbane House, St Chads Road
Rio Rita, Withnell Road
Rite Bite, East Topping Street
Rivacre Rest Home, Grasmere Road
Roachvale, Withnell Road
Roberts Oyster Bar, Promenade
Rockdene, St Chads Road
Roosters Fried Chicken, El Taco Loco, Real Cafe, The Food Deck, Hounds Hill Centre
Roseacre Nursery, Stonycroft Avenue
Roseacre Primary Academy, Stonycroft Avenue
Rosebank Villa Hotel, Leopold Grove
Roselea Hotel, Albert Road
Rossall House, Alexandra Road
Rossdene House, Gynn Avenue
Route 66 Diner, Talbot Road
Rowley’s at BFC Ltd, Blackpool Football Club, Seasiders Way
Royal Hotel, Clifton Drive
Rubens Hotel, Lord Street
Ruchi, Squires Gate Lane
Ruskin Hotel, Albert Road
Rutland Hotel, Promenade
Ryecourt Nursing Home, Queens Promenade
Sabai Sabai, St Annes Road
Saddle Chippy, Whitegate Drive
Saddle Inn, Whitegate Drive
Safehands Green Start Nursery, Blackpool Football Club, Bloomfield Road
Sailyn, Palatine Road
Sainsburys Superstore, Talbot Road
Salem Methodist Church, Westcliffe Drive
Salvation Army (Over Sixty Luncheon Club), The Salvation Army, Dorset Street
Sams Chippy, Dickson Road
San Diego Guesthouse, Osborne Road
Sandalwood Hotel, Gynn Avenue
Sandcastle Waterpark, Promenade
Sands Hotel, Promenade
Sands Venue, Palatine Buildings, Promenade
Sandycroft Nursing Home, Lytham Road
Sapori, Clifton Street
Savoy, Mere Road
Savoy Hotel, Queens Promenade
Sayers, Whitegate Drive
Sayers, Whitegate Drive
Sayers, Lytham Road
Sayers, Lytham Road
Sayers, Abingdon Street
Sayers Bakery, Red Bank Road
Scala Hotel, Clifton Drive
Scarlets, Lord Street
Seaclose Private Hotel, Banks Street
Seacrest Hotel, Rawcliffe Street
Seashells Nursery, Newhouse Road
Seaside Hotel, Bairstow Street
Seasiders Snack Shop, Ashworth Road
Seasons 24, Lonsdale Road
Seniors, All Hallows Road
Shapla Spice, Highfield Road
Shazron Hotel, Havelock Street
Shirley Heights Hotel, Coronation Street
Shovels, Common Edge Road,
Silcocks, Promenade
Simons Plaice, Common Edge Road
Simply Sandwiches, Gynn Square
Sixth Form College, Blackpool Old Road
Slice Pizza Company (unit 2), Promenade
Smithy’s Sandwich Bar, High Street
Snackery, Waterloo Road
Sno Fro, Harrowside
Sonora Park, Albert Road
Sorrento House, Coronation Street
South Shore Academy (Palatine Sports College), St Annes Road
Spar/ Subway, Kincraig Road
Sparky’s Cafe and Shop, The Harbour, Windmill Rise
Springfield Hotel, Charnley Road
Springfield Lodge, Springfield Road
Spud O Licious, Limerick Road
Squires Gate Fish & Chips, Squires Gate Lane
Squirrel Hotel Squirrel Hotel, Bispham Road
Squirrels Nursery, Toronto Avenue
St Annes Church, Salmesbury Avenue
St Friary, St Annes Road
St Georges C of E High School, Cherry Tree Road
St Kentigerns RC Primary School, Newton Drive
St Marys Catholic Academy, Layton Hill, St Walburgas Road
St Nicholas C Of E School, School Road
St Stephens Church, St Stephens Avenue
St Stephens Nursing Home, St Stephens Avenue
Staff Canteen, Darwin Court
Stafford, Woodfield Road
Stafford Hotel, Albert Road
Stagedoor, Dale Street
Stanley Kittens Nursery, Wordsworth Avenue
Stanley School, Wordsworth Avenue
Star Diner, Promenade
Star Wok, Watson Road
Starbucks, East Park Drive
Starbucks Coffee Co, Victoria Street
Steve Hope Butchers, Westcliffe Drive
Strathdon, St Chads Road
Strides Hotel, Hornby Road
Stu’s Ices, Leamington Road
Subway, Bickerstaffe Square
Subway, Squires Gate Lane
Subway, Waterloo Road
Subway, Central Drive
Subway, Church Street
Subway, Market Street
Subway, Bispham Road
Subway, Whitegate Drive
Subway, Whitegate Drive
Subway (unit 1), Promenade
Sue’s Curiositea and Coffee, Layton Road
Sundae Best, Red Bank Road
Sundown Guest House, Lonsdale Road
Sunnymede Private Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Sunset Hotel, Banks Street
Sure Start & Childrens Centre, Talbot & Brunswick
Sure Start Talbot And Brunswick, Gorton Street
Sure Start Childrens Centre, Dingle Avenue
Sure Start Childrens Centre, Sure Start, Langdale Road
Sussex Hotel, Pleasant Street
Swallowdale Home, Hornby Road
Sweet ‘n’ Sour, Cherry Tree Road North
Sweet Afton Hotel, Albert Road
Sweet Treats, New Market, Waterloo Road
Sweetdreams, Lonsdale Road
Sweetly Special, Central Drive
Swift Hound, Rigby Road
Sylvester Care Home, Reads Avenue
Tai Pan, Deansgate
Talbot Club, Milbourne Street
Tam O Shanter, Coop Street
Tamarind Cove Hotel, Hornby Road
Tangerine Sarny, St Annes Road
Tangerine Staff Canteen (Harman’s Catering Services), Burtons Gold Medal Biscuits Ltd, Vicarage Lane
Taste, Whitegate Drive
Tasty, The Woodman Centre, Vicarage Lane
Tasty Bites, St Annes Road
Taylor Sandwich Bar, Grasmere Road
Taylors Fish & Chips, St Annes Road
Tea and Vintage Tearoom, Church Street
Terra Nostra, Red Bank Road
Tesco Express, Central Drive
Tesco Express Marton Service Station, Whitegate Drive
Tesco Extra Stores Ltd, Clifton Road
Thames Childrens Centre (Community Cafe and OSC), Severn Road
Thames School Nursery, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road
Thames Tigers Breakfast & After School Club, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road
The Chinese Buffet, Church Street
The Address, Reads Avenue
The Atrium, Moor Park Health And Leisure Centre, Bristol Avenue
The Beach, Promenade
The Berwick, King Edward Avenue
The Big Bite, Vicarage Lane
The Big Blue Hotel, Clifton Drive
The Blackpool Tower, Tower Buildings Promenade
The Boutique Bakery, Queens Promenade
The Bread Basket, Abingdon Street Market
The Buttie Shop, Dickson Road
The Butty Shop, Highfield Road
The Cafe Royale, Red Bank Road
The Cake Room, St Annes Road
The Co-Operative, Abingdon Street
The Coach House, Hoo Hill Lane
The Cottage, Newhouse Road
The Cottage Bakery, Ansdell Road
The Cottage Bakery, Waterloo Road
The Fishery, Devonshire Road
The Foxhall / Reflex, Promenade
The Grange, Chepstow Road
The Harbour, Windmill Rise
The Hideaway, Cheapside
The Jolly Wagonners, Falling Royd Jubilee Lane
The Lady Hamilton, St Chads Road
The Laurels, Reads Avenue
The Litten Tree, Queen Street
The Lumada, Albert Road
The Manuela Rose, Hornby Road
The Maples Hotel (form’ The Mount Hotel),Queens Promenade
The Mercury, Barton Avenue
The Miners, Queens Promenade
The Potter Inn, Bond Street
The Redstone, Alexandra Road
The Salvation Army, The Citadel, Raikes Parade
The Sea Fish and Chips, Church Street
The Sea Fish and Chips, Chapel Street
The Snackery Too, New Market, Waterloo Road
The Star, Promenade
The Strand Lodge, Wilton Parade
The Streetlife Trust, Buchanan Street
The Taj Mahal, Lytham Road
The Top Chippy, Red Bank Road
The Velvet Coaster, Promenade
The Warehouse, 50 All Hallows Road
The Willows Rest Home, Midgeland Road
Thistle Dhu Hotel (Prev. Coach House), Bairstow Street
Thorncliffe Hotel, Dickson Road
Thornhill Hotel, Wellington Road
Thornlea Rest Home, St Annes Road
Thorougoods, Squires Gate Lane
Tiffany’s, Promenade
Time To Eat, Sycamore Trading Estate Sycamore Avenue
Tobermory, Wellington Road
Toby Carvery, Preston New Road
Topaz Hotel and Well-being Centre, Albert Road
Topping Street News, Topping Street
Tower Fisheries, Topping Street
Traditional Fish & Chips, Promenade
Traditional Fish and Chips, Promenade
Trafalgar Hotel, Albert Road
Trafford Hotel, Charnley Road
Travelodge Blackpool, Balmoral Road
Trebaron Garden Centre (Baytree Bistro), Common Edge Road
Treetops Kindergarten, Carlin Gate
Tregenna, Albert Road
Trentham Hotel, Dickson Road
Trianon House, Havelock Street
Trinity Hospice, Low Moor Road
Tuck in Cafe, Egerton Road
Tudor Eating House, Foxhall Road
Tudor Guest House, Crystal Road
Tudor House, Woodfield Road
Tudor Rose Original, Withnell Road
Tuxford House, Alexandra Road
TVR Diner, Engineering, Bristol Avenue
UBU care home, Beaufort Avenue
Uncle Toms Cabin, Queens Promenade
Unity Academy, Warbreck Hill Road
Unity Childrens Centre, Warbreck Hill Road
Valentine Hotel, Dickson Road
Verdo House, Osborne Road
Vernon Hotel, Wellington Road
Victoria Ashton’s Cake Creations, Highcroft Avenue
Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road
Village Nursery, Lytham Road
Vincent House, Furness Avenue
W E 5 Cafe, Squires Gate Lane
Walbirn, Springfield Road
Walkabout, Queen Street
Walkers Fish & Chips, Bairstow Street
Washington Hotel, Topping Street
Waterloo Primary Academy, Waterloo Road
Waterside Care Home, Queens Promenade
Watson House Rest Home, Station Road
Waverley Guest House, Withnell Road
Waves, Willshaw Road
Weeton, Woodfield Road
Welcome Take Away, Devonshire Road
Wellington Hotel, Wellington Road
Wesco Hotel, Dean Street
West Coast Choc Cafe, Birley Street
West Coast Rock Cafe, Abingdon Street
West Park Kindergarten, Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Drive
Westbourne House Hotel,Vance Road
Westdean Hotel, Dean Street
Westfield Rest Home, Westfield Road
Westholme Hotel, Albert Road
Wet Wet Wet, Charles Street
Wexford Diner, Dickson Road
WH Smith (BVH Main entrance), Whinney Heys Road
What the Fork,Talbot Road
Wheelhouse Cafe, Central Pier Promenade
White Heather Hotel, Yates Street
White House Hotel, Hull Road
White House Hotel, Adelaide Street
White Moon Hotel,5 Reads Avenue
Wilford Hotel, Station Road
Wilkinsons Butchers, Holmfield Road
Willows Coffee House, Highfield Road
Wilton Hotel, Alexandra Road
Wilton Hotel, Dickson Road
Windsor Carlton Hotel, Warley Road
Windsor House Hotel. Hornby Road
Windsor House Hotel, Dickson Road
Winstons Licenced Bistro, Highfield Road
Woo Sang Take Away,Pleasant Street
Woodlands School, Whitegate Drive
Woodleigh Hotel, King Edward Avenue
Wynfield House, Newton Drive
Wynnstay Hotel, Hornby Road
Xanders, Red Bank Road
Yahgo, Clifton Street
Yas 2 Go, Bramley Close
Yates, Market Street
Yates Wine Lodge, Promenade
Yeadon Way Restaurant, Yeadon Way
Yorkshire Fisheries, Topping Street
Ziggy’s, Cedar Square
