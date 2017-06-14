Flight tests for new Hawk jet under way

A concept version of a new Hawk has flown for the first time at BAE Systems’ Warton site.

Equipped with a new type of pilot display, a redesigned wing and defensive aids, the Advanced Hawk aims to meet market requirements for the next generation of fast jet training aircraft.

The concept demonstrator features an upgraded cockpit equipped with BAE Systems’ LiteHUD (a low-profile head-up display) and a new, large area display that introduces a new student/pilot training experience.

It also features a redesigned wing that increases performance in areas such as turn rates, angles of attack and both take-off and landing.

Other technology advances include increased stores capability, a new set of defensive aids and a range of new flight systems.

The Hawk is Lancashire-built along with the Eurofighter Typhoon and parts of the American F-35.

Steve Timms, Managing Director Defence Information, Training and Services at BAE Systems, said: “The successful first flight of the Advanced Hawk concept demonstrator is the latest step in the aircraft’s development and marks a significant milestone in Hawk’s capability upgrade.

“We already have the world’s leading advanced jet trainer and the new features in Advanced Hawk have been developed after listening to our customers’ views on where fast jet pilot training will go in the future and how we ensure the Hawk continues to meet their requirements.”