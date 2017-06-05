Firecrew's charity wins support of Fylde women's awards

A charity that helps support injured firefighters will benefit from funds raised at a women in business awards ceremony.

Blackpool-based organisers of the Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs) have selected The Fire Fighters Charity as the awards’ 2017 chosen charity.

This means that all funds raised throughout the awards process will be donated to the specialist not for profit organisation.

Coral Horn, organiser of the awards and founder of networking group Pink Link Ladies based at Squires Gate, said: “We meet so many women who come through the awards each year that face so many challenges.

“The Fire Fighters Charity help and support individuals whether injured, ill or in need of psychological support to come to terms with the life and death situations they face on a daily basis.

“We’re delighted that so many people will be able to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause.” The Fire Fighters Charity positively impacts the lives of thousands of members of the fire and rescue community; through residential rehabilitation, recuperation, psychological and health and wellbeing services.

“Every year the charity has to raise £8m, this is vital to keep supporting the brave men and woman of our Fire and Rescue Services, and the support of this fantastic night will be a massive help keeping our firefighters at the heart of their local community keeping us safe.”

On the awards night, which takes place at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Friday, September 29th, the Cheshire Fire & Service Choir will also perform two sets of live music.

To mark the 15th anniversary of the American 9/11 attacks, the choir released a version of Bruce Springsteen’s The Rising. The choir has also featured on this year’s popular talent show Britain’s Got Talent.

