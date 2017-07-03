Family reveals plans for Fylde rural business park

A Fylde coast industrial estate could be set for a new lease of life.

Ambitious growth plans have been announced for a Fylde business park after it was acquired from receivers.

Peel Hall Business Village, on Peel Road, off Preston New Road, has been acquired by MCS Properties, a family-run business.

The business was advised by a team from Napthens solicitors led by Paul Hardy, head of commercial property, and including solicitor Sophie Coane and trainee solicitor Matthew Parr.

The rural 12-acre site is very close to Junction 4 of the M55 and currently provides multiple parking for 10 local businesses carrying out both commercial and industrial activities.

CS Properties is now working on a master plan for developing the site over the coming three to four years, in a bid to attract further tenants.

The company is operated by the Brook family, who also founded Lytham-based Calderbrook Construction, which has developed sites on Amy Johnson Way in Blackpool and St George’s Court in Kirkham.

Agents for the sale of the business village were Duxburys Commercial led by Adam Taylor. Paul Walton from PWA Planning also advised.

Paul Hardy, of Napthens, said: “This site has great potential and the Brook family have the resources and ideas to develop it and make a real success out of the business village.”

Chris Brook said: “We’re committed to help with the continuing growth and demand of businesses within the Fylde coast and are already receiving plenty of interest in the site.

“There is also a lot of work to carry out.

“So far we’ve spent time on ground work to tidy the area up, but we’re planning drainage work, landscaping and developing the existing units.

“We’re working with the council and are keen to create a master plan for long-term, sustainable growth for the site that will have the potential to create a number of new jobs for the area.”