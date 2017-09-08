Family fun at Fylde coast shopping centre

Family-friendly football, chocolate and Harry Potter-themed fun is promised on the Fylde coast at weekends this month.

Youngsters will have the chance to try their hand , or boots, at penalty taking with a shoot-out and speed challenge at Freeport Fleetwood a week today. It will take place at the Sports Direct store.

The shopping outlet is also promising chocolate wonderland with the chance to meet ‘Willy Wonka’ and his Oompa Loompas and take part in their own Golden Ticket treasure hunt. There will also be living chocolate statues at the event on Saturday, September 23.

And on Saturday, September 30, the centre will host a Harry Potter themed event with lots of the books’ characters and a treasure hunt.

Amanda Daniels, centre manager said: “For the last couple of years we have held our Best of British events but this year we thought we would do things a little differently with three weekend events that should offer something that every single one of our customers will enjoy.”