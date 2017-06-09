Eight arrested after Fylde frack protest closes part of road

Eight people have been arrested after a "lock-on" protest at the Preston New Road fracking site.

Protesters had chained themselves together under two vehicles at the entrance to the Cuadrilla site at Little Plumpton, near Blackpool.

The busy A583 was partially closed by police who implemented a contraflow to keep traffic moving while they cut the anti-frackers free.

A spokesman for Lancashire police said at the time: "For everyone's safety and to enable police to deal with the situation a contraflow has been implemented and temporary traffic lights will be utilised bringing a section of the A583 down to one lane.

"As I’m sure you can appreciate we have no other alternative in these circumstances and expect delays throughout the day."

Later police confirmed that five men aged 43, 30, 45, 23, 42 and three women aged 49, 54 and 66 were all arrested and the traffic returned to normal.