EC2 council offices in demand

The fully-serviced business and start-up offices run by Blackpool council are nosing towards being full.

Ten extra Blackpool Council’s EC2 office spaces have been let to new and expanding businesses across the Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road and FYCreatives on Church Street already this year.

Fledgling firms including soft toy suppliers, accountants, training providers and social media experts have been snapping up the services provided by the council’s business department.

In total, that means 39 of the 45 fully-serviced, state-of-the-art offices available are now in use across the two sites, with ongoing negotiations meaning even more are in the pipeline.

Both buildings feature a range of high quality and affordable facilities to compliment the serviced offices, including reception services, informal meeting areas, meeting rooms, hot desking and virtual office services.

For growing businesses, the flexible office rentals are all designed to meet the challenging business world – arrangements for more or less space can be made as needed.

EC2 is flexible to meet the different needs of different businesses and the beauty is that businesses only pay for these professional facilities when they are needed, whether that is leasing an office for three years, renting a hot-desk or hiring a meeting room for an hour.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for business and economic development, said: “It’s fantastic news that more businesses are moving into the offices at the Enterprise Centre and FYCreatives, which both give small companies the right environment to grow and expand. Our business community can have a competitive advantage using these fantastic EC2 services. The resort prides itself on helping businesses to start, grow and reach their potential.”