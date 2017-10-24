Doors close at one of Fylde coast's estate agents

One of the Fylde coast’s best known estate agents has shut its doors after 27 years.

The Allitt’s Estate Agents in Topping Street, Blackpool and Victoria Road West, in Cleveleys, closed on Friday with the loss of around 10 jobs.

A company spokesman confirmed that Allitt’s had shut on Friday after years of pressure caused by the recession and increasing pressure caused by the current housing market.

He said: “It is of course with huge regret and sadness that we have had to take this difficult decision.

“The face of traditional estate agency has changed significantly in recent years and with that has come the downward pressure on estate agency fees. It was a difficult decision and we would like to thank our staff and customers for their support over the years.”

The firm, which also handled auctions, has been a sister company to Broomheads since 2003, when it was bought by Jim Broomhead.

The Broomheads Estate Agency is unaffected by Allitt’s closure.

The firm was founded by Kevin Allitt in 1990 when he returned to Blackpool after forging a career in London.

Mr Allitt, who is now the managing director of Oystons Estate Agency, said: “I had been working in Mayfair and Kensington but always wanted to return to my home town and open a business.

“The country was in a recession when we opened but I had ideas that I wanted to bring from London to the market here in Blackpool about personal service and selling at the right price for the customers and on their time scale.

“We opened in Topping Street and it became the most successful estate agency in Blackpool.”

He said that the industry had seen many changes in recent years with different approaches coming in and changes in the housing market. He added: “Although I sold Allitt’s to JimBroomhead in 2003, my family and I are sad to see it go.

“It is always sad when any local company closes, but of course this is somewhat personal because it still carries my family name.

“I feel very sorry for the staff and clients of Allitt’s.

“I am pleased to say we have been able to offer jobs to some of their employees.

“If there is anything I can do to help other members of their staff, or clients, please do not hesitate to contact me.”