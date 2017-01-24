Deadline looms for expo

Time is running out for businesses which want to exhibit at one the largest events in the county.

Bosses behind the Lancashire Expo on March 24 say the third event of its kind is set to be bigger than ever.

It has attracted more than 2,000 delegates each year to promote their business, network and attend keynote sessions from leading Lancashire figures.

A spokesman said: “Partnerships for the event were completely sold out within days of being announced with businesses such as leading healthcare insurance specialists Nugent Santé coming on board for the first time as well as one of Preston’s most established accountancy firms, Whitehead and Aldrich.

“Other partners include the Anderton Centre, a charity run outdoor activity centre, award winning Blackpool financial advisers Red Star Wealth, marketing and PR experts Zebra Colour, printing company PNG Digital.”

He said a handful of exhibitor stands were still available .

Anyone wishing to go to the Preston Guild Hall event can do so via via this link www.lancashirebusinessexpo.com/attend.

To secure an exhibitionstall, call 01772 642680.