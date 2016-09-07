Deadline looming for Fylde coast women in business awards

The opportunity to vote for the region’s most talented businesswomen shortlisted in this years Enterprise Vision Awards ends on Friday.

Recognising outstanding women in business from across the North West, the EVAs attracted hundreds of entries for its 15 categories, with over 30 judges choosing the short-listed finalists last month.

Now in its sixth year, winners of the EVAs will be announced at a black-tie ceremony at The Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Friday, September 23, when the finalists will compete to win one of the UK’s most coveted female-only business awards in front of an audience of over 600 guests.

The EVAs highlight the achievements women are making in the local business arena and are coveted for the immensely positive impact the awards have had on previous winners’; businesses.

The event has attracted NatWest as headline sponsor for the fourth year running, in addition to receiving sponsorship support from a wide range of businesses across the region.

Heather Waters, Territory Enterprise Manager at NatWest, said: “These awards are a fantastic platform for recognising pioneering businesswomen in the North West.

We are proud to again support the EVAs and look forward to seeing a high-calibre of winners at the event on September 23.

Votes can be cast by visiting www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk