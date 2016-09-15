Cuts to buildings confirmed

Lancashire County Council has now confirmed it will sell off more than 100 buildings which house libraries and children’s services as it looks to make £150m of savings by 2020.

Among those to be sold off are Fleetwood’s Northfleet, Cleveleys and Thornton Libraries.

The future of Northfleet Library remains unclear. The branch, which was completed from new in 2011 as part of Flakefleet School’s £3.8m expansion plans, replaced the town’s former Chatsworth Library. It is said to have cost £235,000 to complete.

There was relief in Fleetwood that the town’s main branch on North Albert Street has been saved but news of Northfleet’s closure did not spark any protests in the town.

Fleetwood Children’s Centre will also be vacating its main base at the Lofthouse Building on Kemp Street, as part of the cutbacks, although some services will continue at other buildings including The Anchorage at West View.The cutbacks have led to a political row, with Conservatives criticising the County Council, which is having to make massive savings due to Government cuts, for resorting to close libraries when other options were available.

Labour has slammed the Tories for making the cuts.

Wyre Coun Gordon McCann said: “Surely anyone with a modicum of common sense would, if libraries had to close, close first those which were least used and less valued by the community they served.”

But Coun Lorraine Beavers says County was left with no choice.