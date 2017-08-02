Credit union duo join the board

A credit union which serves Preston and the Fylde coast has announced the addition of two new members to its board.

Michael Vincent and Joseph Tantram will help oversee Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Credit Union operations and support borrowers and savers in the town, after being invited to join the board for their professional skills, local connections and specialist knowledge.

Michael Vincent

Born and raised on the Fylde Coast, Michael is a founding partner at Blackpool-based MJV & Co Solicitors, where he specialises in civil litigation including employment law and consumer matters. He has been a Wyre Borough Councillor since 2007 and currently chairs the Overview and Scrutiny Committee, as well as volunteering for the Citizens Advice Bureau, providing legal advice to those who cannot afford to pay for it.

Joseph is a qualified chartered accountant and partner at Rawcliffe & Co, which has offices in Blackpool and Poulton. He is a specialist in business development and recovery, provides expert advice for start-ups, and is also an active member of the finance committee for his local church in Poulton.

The appointments bring the total number of board members to 12 and will provide crucial support for the governance of BFWCU, a not-for-profit organisation offering safe savings accounts and affordable loans to anyone living or working on the Fylde Coast and in Preston.

Board chairman, Ron Bell, said: “More people than ever are experiencing money worries, including a growing number of working families struggling to access fair and affordable credit from banks, who find themselves at the mercy of high street and doorstep lenders.

“Our board is made up of a committed group of highly knowledgeable people who want to share their experience and expertise for the good of the community.”

“In Michael and Joseph, we have found two highly qualified and community-minded members with a wealth of business, financial and legal expertise, and we look forward to benefiting from their specialist insight .”

More help

BFWCU is currently looking for three additional board members and is particularly interested in hearing from anyone across Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre or Preston.