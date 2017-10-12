County supermarket set to go national

Lancashire’s food will now be available to southerners.

Grocer Booths has teamed up with Amazon to make its products, including ready meals, cheeses and deli items, available for home delivery.

It has 28 stores, all of which are in the north of England, and stocks many speciality Lancashire products.

Now customers in 302 postcodes across London, Surrey, Hampshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire can order Booths products using the Amazon Fresh service.

Booths chairman and chief executive Edwin Booth (pictured) said: “This is good news for everyone. It’s a win for Booths as we have wider reach for our products and it’s a win for the customer, who can now have a taste of Booths country delivered to their doorstep.”

Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods in June ramped up its stake in the global grocery market following its launch of AmazonFresh, which entered the UK market last year.

It has also teamed up with Morrisons in the UK, and has more than tripled its reach to postcodes across London, Surrey and parts of Hampshire and now offers more than 180,000 items, adding more than 50,000 products.