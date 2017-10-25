County solidarity praised at international exhibition

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry has praised Lancashire’s unified investment campaign and the key role the county can play in driving the northern economy.

He made the comments whilst visiting the Lancashire stand at the MIPIM UK property expo at London’s Olympia. More than 20 Lancashire private and public sector partners had joined together to promote the county as a thriving investment destination.

Mr Berry, MP for Rossendale and Darwen, said: “As a proud Lancastrian, and a proud Lancashire MP, I’m delighted that our great county is represented here at MIPIM.

“We are putting the wonderful things we have to offer in Lancashire into the shop window, for international investors to come and buy.”

The two-day MIPIM event, the largest of its kind in the UK, attracted 3,000 delegates from 45 countries including investors, developers, agents, occupiers, architects, planners and government agencies.

The We Are Lancashire delegation, led by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and managed by Marketing Lancashire, hosted a series of business showcase events promoting the county as a place to do business and the four enterprise zones within it including the Blackpool Airport and Hillhouse Thornton zones.