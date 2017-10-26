Costs specialist hits £400m milestone

A Blackpool costs recovery specialist is celebrating a new milestone reached – £400m recovered for clients.

Operating cost consultancy PCMG, which has its offices at Amy Johnston Way near the airport, has audited more than half of the FTSE 100 companies and its results have led to large-scale recoveries for big businesses and organisations across all sectors.

The company uses specialist expertise and a forensic auditing approach to bills in order to reduce operating costs and improve overall performance in the areas of energy, telecoms, water and accounts payable.

Established in 1993, PCMG has almost 25 years of specialist knowledge in analysing and sourcing data, using a range of leading-edge tools.

Managing director Jenny Draper joined the business in early 2016 and since then recoveries amounting to £100m have been secured.

She said: “Passing the £400m mark is another notable milestone in the continuing growth of PCMG and the industry-leading reputation we have earned over the years is down to a number of key business strengths that we continue to display and develop.

“They include our expert and dedicated team’s in-depth knowledge of billing and regulatory policy, coupled with their professionalism and willingness to continue to develop their knowledge and expertise. Members of our teams sit on national advisory panels, influencing policy and regulations, such as non-commodity charges for energy.

“Then there are the positive working relationships that we foster with our clients throughout all our projects.

“Working closely with them as part of their team, we are able to deliver meaningful information and results.

“Coupled with that are the strong relationships we have built and continue to support and nurture with suppliers in the energy, telecoms, water and accounts payable sectors.”

PCMG became a limited company in 2008, and the partners sold the business to the Paris based Alma Group, which in turn merged with a rival to form the Ayming Group. It has a €164m turnover and 1,500 staff worldwide.