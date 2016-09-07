Construction is the target for Fylde accountant

Fylde accountancy firm Danbro has appointed a new director of employment services, as the business targets growth in the construction sector.

James Burrows, who was also a former client of Danbro, has joined the Lytham Green-based firm to help grow the part of the business, which offers employment (umbrella) services to contractors, outsourced payroll solutions to businesses, and a Construction Industry Scheme offering to sub-contractors. He has a 10-year career in construction.

He said: “I’ve been self-employed and I’ve worked in a variety of roles across the construction sector.

“I understand how the sector operates and I’ll be working with my team to develop a suite of solutions for contractors, subcontractors and recruitment agencies.”

Legislation governing self-employment and temporary workers has gone through significant change over the last few years. James said: “We have to adapt quickly and compliantly to continue to grow in a sustainable way.

“I believe that, when recruiting temporary workers and flexible labour, the end client still has a duty of care to ensure they are not only treated in the right way, but their pay is also correctly administered. This requires tighter controls around the supply chain, which is exactly where Danbro operates.”

Originally from Derby, James studied mathematics at Nottingham University and initially turned down a career in accounting so he could join construction giant Balfour Beatty.

He spent eight years at the company setting up a training business, managing group-wide strategic projects, mobilising global initiatives and leading the rollout of a new operating model.

More recently he ran his own strategic consultancy business, predominantly targeting clients in the construction and engineering sector. During this time he turned to Danbro for expert advice and online management of his accounts.

Damian Broughton, executive chairman at Danbro said: “James brings a wealth of experience and he has challenged us to deliver even more for our clients. We’re delighted to welcome him.”