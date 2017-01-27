Co-op in Fylde coast membership drive

The Co-op has set itself the ambitious target of recruiting 48,000 new members in Lancashire in 2017, a 25 per cent increase.

Across the UK the Co-op has plans to recruit one million new members by the end of the year following the successful launch of its new customer offer in September last year.

Co-op members receive a five per cent reward for any purchases they make of own-brand products and services, with a further one per cent directly benefiting local causes.

Since the launch of the new scheme, Co-op members nationally have earned £15 million with a further £3 million being raised for more than 4,000 local good causes.

Although many members redeemed their rewards over Christmas, the Co-op says others have chosen to save up further with £10m still sitting in members’ digital wallets.

The 2017 member-growth target will also help the Co-op achieve its 2018 goal of having 50 per cent of sales across all its businesses coming from members.

To support its Join Us campaign Shane Meadows – best known for the Bafta award winning feature film and TV series ‘This is England’ – has created a series of powerful short films to illustrate its support for local causes.

Rufus Olins, Chief Membership Officer at the Co-op, which has an outlet in every postal area in the UK, said: “The Co-op is back and our members and our communities are once again at the heart of all we do.

“In looking to grow our membership significantly in 2017, we are in affect looking to grow the Co-op economy.”