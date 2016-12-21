Charity’s reminder over help to pay bills

Anti-poverty campaigners have warned many people in Lancashire including the Fylde coast are living in cold homes because they struggle to pay their energy bills.

Charity Turn2us says many folk are unaware of the help that is available.

It found more than half of those surveyed (53 per cent) were not aware many energy suppliers offer support towards winter energy bills to certain customers, such as those on low incomes.

Simon Hopkins, chief executive of Turn2us, said: “Our research lays bare the extent to which people are needlessly suffering in cold homes this winter.

“Over half of people who have come to Turn2us looking for support, people who by definition are already taking that first difficult step and looking for help, do not have any awareness of the support that they can get towards fuel bills.”