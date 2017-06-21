Changes at the top for Booths

Lancashire-based retailer Booths has announced key appointments that will strengthen and streamline its leadership team.

Nigel Murray, currently Commercial Director, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer.

That expands his current role to include retail in addition to his current responsibilities of trading, logistics and manufacturing.

Paul Tidswell, Head of Retail Operations, will become Head of Retail, reporting to Nigel.

Ross Faith has joined as Finance Director, replacing Matt Rothwell who leaves for another position closer to his family home.

Ross has over 25 years’ experience in finance at a variety of different companies including Matalan, JTF Wholesale, Pontin’s and Forrest Holidays.

Edwin Booth, Executive Chairman and CEO, said: “I have tremendous confidence in Nigel to ensure that Booths remains a strong, resilient Northern retailer and we have a shared vision to grow and develop the business. Together with the addition of Ross Faith, who has significant retail and finance experience, we have a robust leadership team in place at Booths.

“On behalf of the business and my family I would like to take this opportunity to thank Matt for his contributions and we wish him well in his new role.”

Chris Dee stepped down as Booths’ chief executive in May.