Carnival team inviting all to join the party

Plans are coming together to revive Blackpool’s carnival tradition with an event planned for the Prom on, Sunday, July 23.

A community group from South Shore is aiming to organise a parade down the Promenade from North Pier to South with a concert at the Waterloo Road Headland to round it off.

Susanne Johnson

One of the organisers, Susanne Johnson, from South Beach Beacons and who runs the wool shop in Bond Street, said the idea was to emulate the carnivals of other areas such as Manchester’s Caribbean Carnival which has grown to attract an audience of more than six million.

She said: “We would like to get more people involved, not just South Shore but from all over Blackpool.

“It would be wonderful if we could have all the clubs societies and community groups represented along with the round tablers and the lions, etc.

“We would love to get fashion students involved in the parade and children from all the schools and colleges either in the parade or taking part in the show at the headland.

“Getting a £10,000 lottery grant has covered the costs and been a great boost for the carnival committee.

“This will be for the people of Blackpool by the people of Blackpool.

“There is an awful lot put on in town for our wonderful visitors but many local people can’t or don’t make use of that so this event is a celebration for the local people.”

Donna Jackson, chairman of the carnival committee, said: “The carnival will have an International flavour representing the culture of many of the people now living in Blackpool and the North of England from other cultures. We are in talks with groups to engage Hindu dancers, Chinese lions, Caribbean food and more.”

Photographs taken in 2010 when the last carnival was held at South Shore in Dean Street

Anyone wishing to take part or wishing to find out more, email BlackpoolCarnival@yahoo.co.uk