Call for station rather than hub

Blackpool needs a new bus station and is lagging behind other towns which have new and efficient bus amenities, says a veteran councillor.

The town’s original bus terminus on Talbot Road became a major eyesore, attracting drunks and vandals.

That site has been transformed to become part of the new £227m Talbot Gateway re-developments, including state-of-the art offices and a giant new Sainsbury’s store.

Instead of a bus station, Blackpool now has a £250,000 transport hub based mainly around on Market Street, offering an extra bus stop to ease congestion and new signs attached to the four stops on the street.

Funded through Blackpool Council’s Local Transport Plan budget, the hub is intended to make using public transport easier for both residents and visitors to the resort.

But Conservative opposition councillor Don Clapham says this hub is not effective and visitors to the town do not know where to wait for the buses they need.

He says the town needs a new bus station like that in Accrington.

Coun Clapham said: “Last year Accrington opened one, a triangular building taking up a small area of land in a very economical way.

“Here it’s a nightmare for visitors.

“Traffic would flow a lot better and it would be an improvement. I suggest a trip to Accrington would be very worthwhile.”

Accrington’s George Slynn bus station officially opened in July last year, at a cost of £6.4m.

However, Coun Gillian Campbell, the deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said the hub on Market Street will be replicated on Corporation Street.

She said: “Phase two will include more signs that make things clear you can get a bus anywhere here.

“A bus station like Accrington, why not? You find the money and we’ll do it!”