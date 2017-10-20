Cabs hailed as best

Have your say

Blackpool’s cabbies have been judged the best in the country for the second year in a row.

The resort’s taxis and mini-cabs out-performed drivers across the country to be rated top for availability and reliability in the National Highways and Transport Survey.

Bill Lewtas, secretary of the Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operators Association, said: “We think it’s great news that Blackpool taxi and private hire drivers have been voted top again in 2016.

“This is the second year running this has happened and it’s a great vote of confidence that the public recognises our efforts.

“We were voted the number one local authority for taxi services in 2015.

“Blackpool Council created the Highways Consultative Forum, which we are part of. By working together, we are able to resolve problems, especially when difficulties arise for public transport in the town centre, such as the Illuminations.”

The findings were published as part of the 2016 National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction Survey carried out by Ipsos MORI.

Coun Fred Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for highways, welcomed the achievement.

He said: “It is good news for both residents and visitors to Blackpool that we have a good taxi service.

“The council has always had a good relationship with the taxi drivers and they are part of the Highways Consultative Forum which means we do work together.”

Blackpool Council licences a fleet of 256 taxis in the town.

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservatives on the council, also welcomed the taxi fleet’s achievement.

He said: “It just goes to show what an important part of the town’s transport system our taxis are.

"Not only are they often the first contact for visitors coming to the resort, acting as ambassadors and event informers, they also provide a flexible, economic door to door service for many local residents.”

The resort’s taxis are now hoping to secure top spot for the third year in a row when the 2017 survey is revealed.