Bypass option chosen to beat jams on M55 link road

National roads bosses have revealed their preferred plan to tackle traffic jams on the A585 is the more expensive dual carriageway option.

Highways England has said that following the public consultation last year it has chosen to build a completely new bypass road to end jams on the road between the M55 and Fleetwood.

A map showing the easstern part of the southern bypass dual carriageway option which has been chosen by Highways England

The road would involve upgrading a section of road from Windy Harbour junction to a dual-carriageway, then moving on to a new stretch of road with a junction at Garstang New Road, bypassing Little Singleton and creating a new junction with the A586 Garstang Road East, before tying back into the existing road at a new junction east of Skippool.

It rejected the option of upgrading the existing system by dualling the Garstang New road east of Little Singleton creating a one-way gyratory there and junction improvements at the existing Shard Road junction.

The scheme could cost up to £100m and aims to cut jams, improve road safety and help the local economy grow.

The agency will now carry out surveys to see if the addition of a link to Shard Road and the potential inclusion of the Grange junction and the Lodge Lane land bridge would help make the southern bypass more effective.

The Agency said it had received 574 questionnaires and 37 letters from the public with 78 per cent preferring Option One the southern bypass.

During the consultation, the project team received feedback stating that people would like to see a link to Shard Road and they will look into this.

A spokesman said : “We intend to hold a statutory public consultation on the design for the scheme in early 2018.

“We will be consulting widely before we submit our application for a Development Consent Order.

“We currently expect work to start on site by March 2020.”

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard welcomed the news and said: "I am pleased to see Highways England pressing on with these proposals.

“Road network improvements are vital to bringing jobs and investment into my constituency. Alongside more modest improvements to Amounderness Way this project will help speed up journeys and make it easier for firms based here to do business.

“I know many people have raised concerns about our transport infrastructure. This demonstrates the Government’s continued commitment to delivering for the Fylde coast.

“I hope this scheme can by a catalyst for growth and will end the misery that many have endured on our roads.”

The news was also welcomed by Fylde MP Mark Menzies.

He said: "This investment will help significantly reduce the level of congestion on the A585, something which residents have been crying out for.

"It will also make this incredibly busy road network safer for all users.

"This scheme represents a huge investment for the area and addresses decades of neglect in the road infrastructure on the Fylde coast. It comes on the back of a £5m funding package for the M55 to St Annes link road just last week.

"These roads will help reduce congestion and support the further economic growth of both Fylde and Wyre.

"Some 93 per cent of those who answered the consultation agreed that action had to be taken to get traffic moving along this road. And nearly eight in 10 preferred the bypass option.

"This announcement from the Highways Agency will now give residents some certainty over the proposed route.

"We must ensure we take into account this route will affect some people and ensure they are consulted throughout the remaining steps of the process."