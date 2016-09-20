Business waste in Right Place

Almost half of businesses on the Fylde coast could be breaking the law when it comes to disposing of their waste.

Lack of awareness is putting firms at risk of unlimited fines, prosecution and even potential closure.

A national survey by ‘Right Waste, Right Place,’ focusing mainly on small and medium-sized businesses, found that across the North West, 44 per cent of companies did not know where all their waste goes.

More than a third also admitted to not being sure whether they completed or kept essential Waste Transfer Notes and many were unsure on how to correctly classify all the waste materials they handled.

“These results back up what we suspected, that small businesses really want to do the right thing but many are ultimately not complying with the law,” said Sam Corp, head of regulation at the Environmental Services Agency. “Waste crime is not victimless.

“Dealing with the results is costing taxpayers millions of pounds each year and waste criminals can harm the environment and put local communities in danger..”

Firms who suspect illegal waste management activities can report it to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”