Business teams chip in to aid children's charity in Blackpool

Blackpool stockbrokers Hargreave Hale has teamed up with rugby charity Wooden Spoon to stage a charity golf match at North Shore Golf Course.

The Stableford competition saw 18 teams from the local business and professional community take to the coastal course, with the winners, Worcester Bosch Group, receiving the Wooden Spoon Trophy, raising £5,000 in the process.

The children’s charity which uses rugby to positively transform the lives of children and young people with a disability or facing disadvantage. Hargreave Hale has partnered with the charity for three years, raising a total of £50,000 from various events.

Leyton Hunt, Hargreave Hale Blackpool branch manager said: “The event had a lot of positive momentum and energy, and was a tremendous success. We’re very excited about partnering with Wooden Spoon for the third year running, and we look forward to supporting them in the delivery of their fantastic projects.”

Martin Long, Wooden Spoon West Lancashire chairman said: “I would like to thank all the teams for entering the tournament, the North Shore Golf Club and our sponsor Hargreave Hale. Without their support, the event would not have happened. All money raised is kept locally and really does make a difference to the community.”

In Lancashire, Wooden Spoon recently funded a specialist outdoor play area at Highfurlong School in Blackpool and refurbished the local resource centre of Aspired Futures, providing long-term, life-changing therapeutic services for the most ‘hard to reach’ children and young people.