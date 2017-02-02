Business group up for coveted award

A Blackpool-based business organisation is in the running for a chance to receive a major award.

FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) has been shortlisted as a finalist of the Red Rose Business Awards 2017, in the category of not for profit business of the year.

It’s great to be recognised for the huge contribution FSB continues to make to the UK’s vital small business sector

The awards celebrate Lancashire’s business, commerce and industry, and encourage inter-trading within the county.

The a​ward winner will be announced on March 9.

Dave Stallon, commercial director at FSB, said: “It’s great to be recognised for the huge contribution FSB continues to make to the UK’s vital small business sector. Lancashire is an important part of FSB’s heritage, and although we’re a national organisation, we still have our head office in Blackpool.”

FSB was founded by Blackpool resident Captain Norman Small, in 1974.

Small had objected to the class 4 national insurance levied on small businesses and so began the campaigning work across the UK.

Today, FSB is recognised as the voice of small business, operating on a not for profit, non-party political basis.

FSB represents 170,000 members across the UK. As well as bringing its members a range of benefits and business advice, FSB has impact in the policy areas that affect the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses.

As a Red Rose Awards finalist, FSB will now be invited to meet a judging panel in February before the winner is decided.