Blackpool trainers make apprenticeship offer

A Blackpool training company is offering fully funded business improvement apprenticeships this month.

Holt Green Training based at the Business First Centre on Amy Johnson Way is running the courses with its parent company RKMS Group.

These apprenticeships aim to provide participating businesses with additional skills to increase the value they provide to their customers and improve their profitability.

They are being provided with the backing of the Skills Funding Agency or organisations which meet the entry criteria.

It said over a 12 month apprenticeship period, five lean management business improvement modules will be delivered.

Participants skills should be developed through a combination of workshop-based interactive learning and the creation of practical “lean” projects within their business. This leads up to a final presentation session where projects are presented to the other participating teams and senior figures from within their organisation.

Director of Holt Green Training Mike Smith said: “Lean management creates more customer value while lowering costs and improving profits.

“For instance, a hotel saved 5,728 man hours and improved its customer care while a hire company increased its productivity and realised £50,000 a year savings.

“Application for these fully funded apprenticeships will be only available for a limited period during January 2017 and organisations interested in pursuing them are encouraged to make their enquiries as early as possible”.

Holt Green Training has been providing training services for the past 10 years.

Two years ago the business became part of the RKMS Group and relocated to the Business First Centre on Amy Johnson Way from the Solaris Centre on Blackpool’s South Promenade in 2015.

It specialises in the delivery of training courses for the health, social care and child care sectors, tailored leadership and management training, apprenticeships, coaching programmes and qualifications certified by City and Guilds and the Highfield Awarding Body for Compliance.

The services are delivered by 10 staff members based at head office who are supported by a range of associates providing additional training, assessment and consultancy services.