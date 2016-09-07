Blackpool Tower team are raising the bar

Talk about raising a glass or two – you won’t be able to raise one higher than at the latest watering hole in town.

For the Blackpool Tower has itself raised the bar by opening a high rise drinks area for people to enjoy the Illuminations.

Louise Forder with Rebecca Parr at Bar 380.

The bar has been installed at the SkyWalk area of the Tower Eye high above the Promenade with grandstand views of the light show below.

Tower general manager Kenny Mew said the idea was to offer a stylish way of enjoying the world famous attraction as well as a cocktail or two.

Called Bar 380, it will be open from 6pm each evening until Sunday, November 6 and anyone wanting to go along must get a special ticket which comes with a free Tower Eye Illuminations Cocktail at weekends.

Kenny, who prior to taking over as the boss of the Tower once worked as general manager of the famous Tower Lounge nightspot, said: “It is 380 feet above the ground hence the name and has a fantastic view of the coast and the Illuminations.

“We trialled it for a couple of years, DJ Danny Howard used the space there for his SkyWalk Sunset Sessions and we have had other one off events there.

“There are three floors up there and so we can accommodate 250 people.

“It is great and adds a great twist to the experience of seeing the Illuminations – from the top of the historic Tower.

“Depending on how things go we will be making it a permanent fixture and can hire it out for special events, weddings and birthdays.

“Anyone booking a ticket at weekends gets a complimentary cocktail, which is blue to match the branding of the Tower Eye.”

The bar, which specialises in cocktails and cooled bottled beers and drinks, will be closed during October half term, week commencing October 24 but then will reopen until the end of the Illuminations.