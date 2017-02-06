Blackpool Tower gets new publicity team

Public relations agency Influential has been appointed by Merlin Entertainments to deliver PR and communications support for The Blackpool Tower.

The Liverpool-based firm will be tasked with promoting the Grade I listed building and its attractions, The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, The Blackpool Tower Circus, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon and The Blackpool Tower Jungle Jim’s.

It was named the ‘Best Large Visitor Attraction’ at the Lancashire Tourism Awards in November and will go on to represent Lancashire at the VisitEngland Awards later this year.

Kenny Mew, general manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “We are delighted to be working with Influential this year. The Blackpool Tower and its five popular attractions had a very successful 2016 for visitor numbers and we believe 2017 can only better this due to the exciting offerings and events we will deliver across the next 12 months. Partnering with Influential is a huge strength for us in ensuring our visitors - new and returning - know what unique and memorable experiences are in store for them here!”

Sara Wilde-McKeown, managing director at Influential, said: “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Merlin Entertainments and The Blackpool Tower.

“Having worked with leading regional retail and leisure attractions such as Liverpool ONE and delivered outstanding destination PR and marketing campaigns such as Liverpool’s One Magnificent City, we know we’ve got what it takes to work with world-class visitor attractions.”