Blackpool to help build first-time buyer homes

Blackpool Council is to help spearhead a Government backed new homes initiative which aims to get first time buyers, aged 23-40, on the property ladder.

The Council is one of 30 new Starter Homes Land Fund partnerships created to fund work on former brownfield sites to make them suitable for new housing development. The new homes must priced at least 20 per cent below market value.

Paul Maynard MP

But it is not known just how much funding Blackpool will benefit from, with the Homes and Communities Agency set to judge each potential housing site on its merits.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the locations to receive funding to build affordable starter homes.

“This scheme will be of great benefit to the people of Blackpool assisting first time buyers to get onto the housing ladder.

“We will be working with the Homes and Communities Agency to identify appropriate locations where the homes could be built.”

Paul Maynard, Conservative MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, welcomed the boost saying: “This is fantastic news for young people across Blackpool who want to get a foot on the housing ladder and realise the dream of owning their home.

“It is part of this Government’s commitment to ensure a country that works for everyone and not just the privileged few.”

The £1.2bn scheme runs until 2020. It is hoped the council-Government partnerships, which include three others in Lancashire, will ensure thousands of new starter homes will be built across England, with building work starting this year.

The three additional partnerships include Blackburn with Darwen Council and Pendle Council.

South Ribble, Preston and Lancashire County Council were also successful with a joint application.

The councils were selected on their potential for early delivery of schemes.

Coun Jenny Mein, county council leader, said: “It’s absolutely welcome and we need more of it.”

She said a City Deal partnership, established with South Ribble and Preston Councils in 2013, meant the trio was well placed to bring forward results.

Construction of any starter homes will be dependent on either developer interest or funding from the Government’s recently announced £1.7bn “accelerated construction” fund to build 15,000 homes on surplus public sector land.

Meanwhile, at Preston Council deputy leader Coun John Swindells gave a cautious welcome to the announcement saying: “We still need more details of it.”