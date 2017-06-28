Blackpool students ready to fly with BAE SYstems

Blackpool Sixth Form students are celebrating the start of their careers with BAE Systems in Lancashire.

Seven students have secured highly competitive and coveted apprenticeship places with the multinational aerospace giant.

All the students study business or IT related courses at Blackpool Sixth.

Four students will soon be embarking on apprenticeships in project management: Chelsea Markham, Nathan Stuteley, Olivia Saxon and Hannah Morris. Jack Gudgeon and Cara Bayliss will be starting their training in software engineering. Josh Worrall is beginning his training in business management.

Hannah Morris said: “It’s fantastic to be given this opportunity to work for such a prestigious company who empower their staff and recognise employees’ potential.

“I feel like this opportunity is a great kick start and I am excited to see the different paths which this will give me for a long term career at BAE Systems, including potential worldwide travel.”

Olivia Saxon, who is also starting her career in project management, said: “I’m most excited to be diving straight into the working world and to be learning hands on.

“My long term aim is to successfully pass my degree, whilst staying within the same company and hopefully seeing a clear path for promotion.”

A BAE Systems spokesperson said, “We’re looking forward to welcoming the new apprentices into the business in September. Having enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Blackpool Sixth for many years, it’s great to see our business inspires their students to apply for our wide variety of apprenticeships.”