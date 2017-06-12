Blackpool students fly high in BAE Systems competition

Students from Blackpool showed they could dig deep when it comes to using their know how by creating a “mole.”

A team from Blackpool Sixth won their age category award in the BAE Rotary Technology Tournament held in St Anne’s.

Blackpool Sixth Form students taking part in the BAE Systems competition

The groups had to design and build a model pipeline inspection machine (known as a “mole”) from a kit of basic materials.

Then they had to show the judges that their device would reliably perform several operations that mimicked the real thing.

The BAE competition involved more than 300 schools and colleges across Lancashire and Cumbria.

The YMCA at St Anne’s hosted the Fylde heat of the event for Lytham Rotary Club, where Blackpool Sixth students gained first and second place in the Key Stage 5 category.

In addition to retaining the Advanced cup for the second year, the team also won the for the college a Raspberry Pi computer.

Richard Wood, tournament organiser, said: “Rotary strives to develop working partnerships with sponsors, local schools and other organisations such as STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) as part of a programme of support for young people.”

The trophies and prizes were awarded by Deputy Mayor for Blackpool Coun Gary Coleman and his wife the Deputy Mayoress, together with vice chairman for Rotary Club of Lytham, Howard Henshaw and Deputy Mayor for St Anne’s Coun Karen Henshaw.