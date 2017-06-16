Blackpool solicitors takes on ten in expansion plan

Blackpool solicitors Blackhurst Budd has taken on 10 new members of staff over the past few months as it continues to grow the practice.

The Edward Street firm has seen staff join in a variety of roles from compliance to conveyancing and now employs more than 50 local people.

Managing director Warren Spencer said: “We’ve seen tremendous growth across all departments, but particularly residential property and we are now inside the top 200 conveyancing firms nationally in terms of property purchases completed.”

To help accommodate the increasing number of staff the firm have embarked on an ambitious renovation project, converting the current loft at Edward Street into modern open plan office space. The new work area, which has taken three months to complete, will be ready in July and have room for 15 people.

Warren added: “The development of our compliance team, for which the firm won a Law Society Excellence Award, has made a real difference to our recruitment process. We get a large number of high quality applications for these positions as they are seen as an ideal foot in the door for people aspiring to a career in the legal sector.”

The firm plans to expand further over the next three years, investing in IT and moving towards a paperless office.

