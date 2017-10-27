Blackpool set for flowers and food spectacular

Celebrity chefs and top class flower arrangers are set to appear at the Winter Gardens next month.

The venue is hosting the three day Festive Flower and Food Show, the flagship event of The National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies.

It will run from November 9 to 11 and will feature demonstrations from Peter Sidwell from Channel 4’s Lakes on a Plate, Nisha Katona, founder of Mowgli Street Food, and Ed Baines from ITV’s Britain’s Best Dish and Sunday Feast.

More than 300 floral exhibits in the modern style will be on show plus presentations in a design theatre, floral workshops, a floral catwalk, the designer of the Year competition and children’s workshops.

Mig Kimpton, show manager, said: “It will be a feast for the eyes and for the tummy too!”