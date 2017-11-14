Blackpool seafront buildings set for big makeover

Proposals have been revealed to redevelop a block of properties in the heart of Blackpool’s seafront.

If the scheme goes ahead it will see investment in a string of units including Gaiety’s karaoke bar between Yorkshire Street, Bairstow Street and Foxhall Road.Applicant DYGO, based in Church Street, has submitted plans with Blackpool Council which include creating a first floor restaurant and bar with an external balcony.

The balcony could be used as part of the dining area.

It is also proposed to refurbish the external facade of the building at both ground and first floor levels.

A design brief accompanying the application says “a large portion of the site is currently vacant and as a whole, requiring cosmetic works to the external envelope.”

It adds: “Substantial investment has been made to attract business to Blackpool, most notably with the Promenade regeneration works.

“The client intends to undertake a substantial refurbishment that will encourage a vibrant, mixed use in the building and compliment these works to the Promenade.”

The block currently contains a mixture of shops including a glass studio and an ice cream bar, hot and cold food take-aways and licensed premises.

Gaiety’s, which has a double fronted access onto the Promenade and Foxhall Road is the largest use on the ground floor.It is proposed to create a more uniform development using grey toned cladding for the site south of Central Pier.

The design document adds: “It is the intention that this facelift will create a significant enhancement to the building and street scene.”

The plans will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.