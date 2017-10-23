Blackpool’s Stanley Park shortlisted for a green spaces award

Blackpool’s Stanley Park has been nominated for a national award.

The attraction is among 13 green spaces in Lancashire which feature in 360 UK-wide nominations for recognition in the Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park Awards.

Winners will be chosen from an online public vote.

People should go to www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark/northwest to vote.

Winners will be invited to a ceremony next month at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Fields in Trust is a national charity that operates throughout the UK to safeguard recreational spaces and campaign for better statutory protection for all kinds of outdoor sites.

Chief executive Helen Griffiths, said: “Despite their clear health benefits, parks and green spaces are facing an uncertain future, across the UK outdoor spaces are under threat.

“The UK’s Best Park Award celebrates the parks and green spaces which are so vital to

the communities that use them.”