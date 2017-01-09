Blackpool’s South Shore get a little taste of Poland

Traditional Polish flavours have come to South Beach and are proving to be a big hit with the local community.

Katarzyna Lukaszewicz has opened a Polish delicatessen on Waterloo Road, Blackpool, and is capitalising on the big Polish community within the area.

Waterloo Delicatessen caters for a wide range of customers enjoying traditional Polish fare, and stocks a variety of food products from Poland including meats, cheese and dumplings, alongside fresh fruit and vegetables.

Katarzyna said: “I am passionate about food and in particular meats and cheeses, which are the staple diet of Polish and Eastern European people.

“The shop is spacious, light and welcoming, and I believe the wide range of Polish sausages, meats and cheeses will be appreciated by the local community.

“Waterloo Road was crying out for something different, targeted towards both the Polish as well as the British market. Opening a new business is a hectic time and Blackpool Council’s Get Started team have been really motivational and helpful, particularly helping me get to grips with building an online presence such as Google My Business.”

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, said: “This is another example of how South Beach in Blackpool is really coming back to life.

“We have had a number of new businesses opening in the area within the last few months and this is a great addition.”