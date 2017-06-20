Blackpool's new police station was site of business expo

Businesses travelled from all over the UK to take part in an open day at the site where Blackpool’s new police station is being built.

Constructor Willmott Dixon put on the two day event at the former Progress Housing site on Clifton Road, entitled Better Together.

The open day and Better Together Expo at new police station site staged by Willmott Dixon

And construction industry students from Blackpool and The Fylde College had the chance to look around and meet experts from more than 150 firms taking part.

It’s focus was on improving efficiency, innovation and quality in the sector and the Blackpool event was the first in what Willmott Dixon hopes will become a regular event in the construction calendar.

B&FC tutor John Coultas said after wards: “What a great opportunity it was to inspire our students, many of whom come from challenging backgrounds.

“It has given them a real feel of the technology and routes into the construction industry.”

Willmott Dixon’s Marie Dobosz, who was one of the organisers, said: “This is the first time any major contractor has run an Expo to bring together six specific groups in the Construction industry.

“The feedback has been superb with a resounding ‘Yes,’ to attending a future Expo.

“Willmott Dixon is known here for having built many schools, hospitals and public buildings.

"Their Ethos is one of community engagement and the Expo has employed many local companies like Lancashire Marquees and Campbell Rowley Catering.”