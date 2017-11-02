Blackpool's main post office shut

Blackpool’s main post office has been closed since last Friday due to ‘operational reasons’.

Customers of the outlet inside WH Smith’s on Bank Hey Street are being advised to use other branches instead.

Post Office chiefs were not able to provide any further details of the reason for the sudden closure.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Blackpool Post Office.

“This is due to operational reasons. We are working hard to restore services to the area as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, customers can access post office services at any post office, including North Shore Post Office at 12 Springfield Road and Revoe Post Office at 43 Central Drive.”

One customer told The Gazette: “It seems a bit of a long time and it’s having a knock on effect with some old folk having to go elsewhere to get their pensions and town centre businesses unable to post any parcels.”