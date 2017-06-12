Blackpool pair have designs on tattoo success

Two friends have realised a dream to open their own tattoo and piercing studio.

Sean Powell, well-known resort tattoo removal and piercing specialist, with 16 years’ experience has teamed up with Connor Prue, who has built a large following in the Blackpool area as a tattoo artist to open their own studio on Church Street.

With the backing of their wives, Sarah and Catherine, they have spent the past six months converting the former Carer’s Trust premises into a state of the art experience that puts clients at ease.

Already bookings have exceeded all expectations and the future of Empire looks positive.

Thanks to expert support from Blackpool Council’s Get Started team, they gained vital knowledge to help them run a successful business.

Get Started is a free, friendly, professional service for Blackpool residents looking to start, establish and grow a business.

Connor said: “Get Started gave us the confidence to launch our business, complete a business plan and access finance.

“The team has supported us from day one and recently assisted with training on how to gain online and social media presence. It makes such a difference when you are a sole trader to know someone is there for you.

“Working for ourselves has always been our ambition and now it has finally arrived we will make this a success for ourselves and our families.”

Piercings specialist Sean said: “The building had been vacant for six months and it is great to getting it running.

“This is turning into a vibrant area in Blackpool with some well established businesses nearby. This is something I have wanted to do for a while but needed to find the right person , Connor was that person.”

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Business and Economic Development, said: “It’s great to see another business launched thanks to our professional help.

“Sean and Connor benefited from one-to-one support and took part in free business courses to give them the necessary know-how to run a successful business. Businesses can also still benefit from our expert advice and support even after they are up and running.”

See also: Year of enterprise sees 65 get started