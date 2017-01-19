Blackpool musicians urged to bid for aid

Blackpool Council is urging musicians to apply for grants of between £5,000 and £15,000.

The money is available from the Momentum Music Fund which aims to find and promote new music and acts.

The cash is available for artists and bands to help move their careers forwards but the deadline for applications is approaching – February 21.

Grants can be used to assist with any activity that significantly contributes to the development of an artist or band.

It can include such things as collaboration costs, touring costs, recording and marketing.

Names including Amplify Dot, Femme, Solomon Grey and Public Service Broadcasting have already benefited from grants awarded through the scheme. Visit prsformusicfoundation.com