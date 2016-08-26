Blackpool mum launches therapy business dream

In a bid to work for herself, single mum Debbie Leech qualified as a level three Beauty therapist at Blackpool and Fylde College whilst bringing up her baby.

Rather than find a job which would restrict her work-life balance, Debbie decided to set up her own holistic therapy business, Peaceful Anam.

After initially working from home as a mobile therapist, Debbie approached the owner of Sundome, a tanning salon on Highfield Road, and was offered the opportunity to rent a room. Debbie is now a fully qualified massage therapist offering various massages, facials and Hopi candle treatments.

It was a win-win situation for both parties as it provided the chance to improve facilities for existing clients and to expand the client base at the salon.

Thanks to expert support from Blackpool Council’s Get Started service, Debbie gained vital knowledge to help her run a successful business.

Debbie said: “Get Started gave me the confidence to start a business and with some initiative and forward thinking, and child minding support from my family, I am now the proud owner of my own therapy salon.

“Get Started have supported me from day one and recently assisted with training on how to gain online and social media presence. It makes such a difference when you are a sole trader to know someone is there for you.

“Being able to give a better start for my child as well as re-join the workplace has made me extremely proud.”

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Business and Economic Development said: “It’s great to see another business get started thanks to our professional help. Debbie benefited from one-to-one support and took part in free business courses to give her the necessary know-how to run a successful business.

“It’s really encouraging to see single mums choosing to live their dream, becoming their own boss and supporting their family. I wish Debbie all the best for her business to become an established and successful part of the local community.

“Of the businesses that Get Started has helped in the last year, 90 per cent are still operating and in some cases, doing very well indeed. That’s because businesses can still benefit from our expert advice and support after they are up and running.”