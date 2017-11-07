Blackpool MP welcomes HS2 rail shortlist

HS2 Ltd has revealed the train-builders vying to deliver Britain’s next generation of state-of-the-art high speed trains, which will carry tens of thousands of people every day across the UK’s new high speed network and beyond.

Operating at speeds of up to 225mph, the new fleet will deliver much-needed extra capacity between the UK’s major cities and giving a boost to high tech skills and expertise in the UK.

The shortlisted bidders - Alstom Transport; Bombardier Transportation UK; Hitachi Rail Europe; Patentes Talgo S.L.U and Siemens PLC - will all be invited to tender for the contracts, which will cover the design, build and maintenance of at least 54 trains which will comes into service from 2026.

Welcoming the shortlist, HS2 Minister Paul Maynard said: “Thousands of skilled British jobs and apprenticeships will be created by HS2, which gets a step closer as we reveal the companies shortlisted to build the high speed trains.

“HS2 will see some of the world’s fastest trains connecting our great cities across the north and Midlands, creating an economy that works for everyone.

But announcements like this show how the benefits of HS2 will resonate far beyond the opening of the new railway – HS2’s legacy of jobs and skills is already being created.”

Chris Rayner, HS2 Ltd Managing Director - Railway Operations, said: “It’s great to see such a strong line up of experienced high-tech manufacturing and design talent.

"Together with the successful bidder, HS2 will deliver some of the world’s most advanced rolling stock, engineered to provide seamless, accessible, fast and reliable journeys."