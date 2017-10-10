Blackpool man's appointment sounds confident note

Music maestro Sam Pegg is hitting all the right notes – in business.

For Sam, a member of the Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company and a long-time mobile DJ, has been appointed technical manager at one of Lancashire’s leading IT companies.

The 33-year-old, who lives in Blackpool, is the latest addition to the technical team at Holker IT, based in Burnley and with offices in Preston.

Matthew Metcalfe, managing director at Holker IT said: “Sam has the ideal blend of experience and expertise and his arrival represents a major coup for us. The role of Technical Manager is crucial and Sam brings a new dimension to our offering; he’s a hands-on guy with a genuine desire to deliver the very best results for clients.”

Sam has worked in IT since leaving school.

He said: “My roles have ranged between analyst, engineer and manager and I have handled some major contracts across the North West, all of them involving planning, overseeing and installation. Businesses rely heavily on IT and it is imperative that they can trust their provider to perform to the highest level of proficiency.”