Blackpool lighting firm presented with Queen's Award

A Blackpool lighting specialist with expertise in hotels and cruise liners got a VIP visit to be presented with a top national honour.

Chelsom, of Clifton Road, has was given the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade with Lord Shuttleworth the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire doing the honours.

He was accompanied by the Mayor of Blackpool Councillor Ian Coleman, Deputy Mayoress Coun Debbie Coleman and Tony Attard OBE DL who all enjoyed a tour of the factory.

Chelsom designs and manufactures decorative lighting for big name clients in 70 countries and exports account for 40 per cent of its sales.

Chairman Robert Chelsom said: “I am extremely proud that Chelsom is one of only three Lancashire based companies across all industries to be honoured with the award for International Trade this year because it acknowledges the hard work, dedication and passion that every employee has shown in helping to drive the business forward internationally.”

Will Chelsom, managing director, has been instrumental in driving the export division and diversifying into the marine sector.

He said: “We have achieved remarkable export growth particularly in North America, the Middle East and Europe.

“Major investments in our international sales team, our branding and overseas exhibitions have raised our international profile and have all been critical to our success.

"I am pleased to say, however, that we have maintained equal focus on the UK market which has also grown by almost 45 per cent over the same period.”