Blackpool hosts a week of free events for enterprise

Would-be entrepreneurs and up and coming business folk can get tips from the experts in a series of free seminars in the resort next week.

The council is hosting Blackpool Enterprise Week aimed inspiring and boosting local entrepreneurs and established businesses alike.

It will run in conjunction with Global Entrepreneurship Week, the world’s largest campaign to promote enterprise, playing a critical role in encouraging the next generation of entrepreneurs to consider starting up their own business.

The activities at the Enterprise Centre, the Winter Gardens and the Solaris Centre, range from large-scale events to intimate networking gatherings, and connect participants to potential collaborators, mentors and even investors.

Among the big attractions are an event on Tuesday about funding and support featuring representatives from the British Business Bank.

Fund Managers will talk about Microfinance, Debt Finance and Equity, with examples from real businesses.

The Northwest Access to Finance Service will explain their role in assisting Fylde Coast businesses. And Advisors from Boost: Lancashire’s Business Growth Hub will also explain the current free business support offers for ambitious businesses.

On Friday a sales masterclass will be held at the Winter Gardens with five speakers including Geoff Reeves from Get Started.

Geoff worked for 28 years with Cadbury Schweppes which morphed into Coca Cola Enterprises and as a senior manager across the full range of accounts and was general manger with Orange Crush.

Geoff said he aims to take the fear out of selling with a fun and interactive session packed full of tips on how to gain new business and maximise on sales opportunities.

Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, enterprise and economic development, said: “Blackpool has long had a reputation for creating entrepreneurs – people with bright ideas who are prepared to turn them into viable businesses.

“Through initiatives such as Blackpool Unlimited and Get Started we’ve ensured there’s expert help available to turn hundreds of good ideas into sound businesses.

“Take this opportunity to explore your potential and exciting opportunities through a quality selection of free and professional events, where people can share expertise in the hope of

bringing new ideas to life.”

The full list of events:

Monday, November 13 – Start-Up Inspirations (Get Started) – Renaissance Room, Winter Gardens 10am-1.30pm.

Monday, November 13 – Growth Maps Workshop (The Business Clinic) – Blackpool Enterprise Centre 2-4pm.

Tuesday, November 14 – Funding and Business Support – Renaissance Room, Winter Gardens 9.30am-13.00.

Wednesday, November 15 – Green Business Fund Workshop (The Carbon Trust) The Solaris Centre, 9am-noon.

Wednesday, November 15 – Online Presence Workshop (Get Started) Blackpool Enterprise Centre 1-4pm. Wednesday, November 15 – Inspiring Business Success -Lee White from Cubbies (Business Support Team) Blackpool Enterprise Centre 5-7pm.

Thursday, November 16 – Breakfast and Peer Working Surgery (The Business Clinic) Blackpool Enterprise Centre 8-10.30am.

Thursday, November 16, - How to Create Cohesive Business Models (Geminus Training)

Blackpool Enterprise Centre 9.30am – 4.30pm.

Thursday, November 16 – Financial Planning Workshop (Get Started) The Solaris Centre. 12.30-4.30pm.

Thursday, November 16 - You Can Do It Inspirations (Get Started) Blackpool & Fylde College, 2-4pm.

Friday, November 17 – Sales Masterclass (Get Started) Derham Lounge, Winter Gardens 9.30am – 12.30pm.