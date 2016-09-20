Blackpool gets ready for expo’s return

The final preparations are under way for a major business event in Blackpool tomorrow.

Blackpool Expo is to take place at the Village Urban Resort from 9.30 to 3pm offering the chance for local businesses to get thousands of pounds worth of free business advice as professionals offer insights on a range of topics.

Now Business Network International has been announced as an official partner of Blackpool Expo – with Blackpool-based networking expert Chris Curtis leading the partnership.

Chris Curtis is a member of Blackpool networking group BNI Tower and is launching a new group in St Annes.

He will be offering advice on building successful business relationships and offering delegates the opportunity to put their learning into practice on the day with facilitated networking sessions.

Chris said: “BNI networking is one of the great untold success stories of local business.

“With £20m in business acquired by referral through its chapters last year in Lancashire alone, the numbers tell their own story.

“Established over 30 years ago, BNI now has over 200,000 members in over 70 countries worldwide.

“It works by organising weekly networking meetings for groups of businesses, who use their own network of contacts to find business opportunities for one another.

“I’m looking forward to partnering with Blackpool Expo to explain to local businesses how following proven processes provides the greatest return on your time, when it comes to growing a business through networking.”

Blackpool Expo is organised by Launch Events North West.

On the itinerary for businesses is two exclusive speed networking sessions with the opportunity to showcase their work to around 20 others.

Free seminars will also be held throughout the day giving advice on areas such as social media, online lead generation, and multichannel marketing.

Nichola Howard, from organisers Launch Events NorthWest, said: “I am thrilled to be back in Blackpool for our second event, supporting the local business community.”