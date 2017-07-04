Blackpool firm helps Rio hockey star

One of the heroines of the Great Britain’s thrilling Rio Olympics women’s hockey gold medal victory has teamed up with a Blackpool company to launch her website.

Hockey star Nicola White (pictured) has linked up with marketing agency Happy Creative.

The Metropolitan Business Park agency has created personal branding for the double Olympic medallist, as well as designing and building her new website, www.nicolawhitehockey.com.

As an official sponsor, Happy Creative will also be providing PR and marketing support to Nicola as she aims to be part of the team competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The 29-year- old scored the equaliser as Team GB beat the Netherlands on penalties to claim an historic gold at last year’s Rio Games to add to her bronze from London in 2012.

She remains a key member of the squad selected for the current “cycle” for Tokyo.

Her new site marks a new journey for Oldham-born Nicola – from sports fanatic to inspiring a new generation of hockey stars – through her trials and tribulations in gaining an England call-up, as well as her training regimes, inspiring blogs and forthcoming PR campaigns.

Nicola and Happy Creative cemented their relationship after she met Oldham Athletic director and Happy strategic director Simon Brooke at Boundary Park last season. Since then she has been a regular at Happy’s Blackpool office.

Simon said: “Being from my home town we have followed Nicola’s journey with great interest for the last few years, and when the opportunity came up we were only too please to support her.

“Her rise through the ranks shows how much determination and effort it takes to make it to the top; the exhausting training sessions and the personal sacrifices you have to make to be at the peak of your game.

“We have showed all this and more in her branding and website which we are sure will help her onto the next level of her journey.”