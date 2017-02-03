Blackpool eyesore finally flattened

Another of the eyesores blighting Blackpool’s tourist reputation has been wiped off the face of the Prom.

The last few bricks of the Warwick Hotel on South Promenade are being taken down to make way for a car park.

Ongoing demolition of hotels on South Promenade

The work is being done by Whitehills-based Create Construction, which was hired to demolish the disused hotel after their workers had taken down the neighbouring Palm Beach and Bourne Hotels.

Those two will make way for the 180 bedroomed Hampton By Hilton Hotel.

The Warwick closed in 2012 and was subsequently hit by arsonists in June 2015, two years after the huge blaze at the Palm Beach which cast doubts over the futures of the hotels in that block.

A spokesman for Create Construction said: “We are making great progress with the demolition almost complete.

Firefighters battle with a blaze at the Warwick Hotel on South prom

“We hope to have the site cleared and ready for us to commence piling prior to the end of February.”

The council has said the site will be used for a car park to generate some revenue until a viable long term use for the land materialises.